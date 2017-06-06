Florida man fatally struck by a tractor trailer in Arizona

By The Associated Press
(Source: Kingman police) (Source: Kingman police)
KINGMAN, AZ (AP) -

Police in northwestern Arizona say a Florida man is dead after walking into the path of a tractor trailer.

Kingman police say the victim's name was being withheld Monday until his relatives could be notified.

They say the 54-year-old man is a transient.

Police say the driver of the tractor trailer isn't suspected of being impaired at the time of 6 a.m. Sunday accident and won't be charged.

They say the angle of the sun and actions of the pedestrian are believed to have been factors in the accident.

The tractor trailer was maneuvering in the driveway of a truck stop and witnesses say it appeared the man may have thought the rig was going to stop.

The man suffered severe upper-body trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

