Customer 'heated' over cracked stove

After 3 On Your Side got involved, Sears delivered and installed Dunham's new glass top stove at no charge to her. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Dunham says she was even told the cracking was due to the wrong types of pots and pans used on the stove top, even though they were the ones recommended by Kenmore. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Dunham says she bought an extended warranty on the stove and thought the crack was covered. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Monica Dunham had her glass stove crack but says Sears wouldn't honor her extended warranty. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

This problem has to do with a Kenmore stove that's just over 1 year old.

When it broke, this consumer says she got pinned with the blame. But that, she says, is not true at all.

Monica Dunham likes to cook. But without a stove, she's resorted to all kinds of clever ways of coming up with meals, including boiling water on her outdoor grill.

“More grilling, more crock pot, trying to serve them healthy meals but it's harder. I need a stove,” Dunham said.

Dunham says she has to cook this way because her Kenmore glass top stove recently stopped working.

That's because the glass top unexpectedly cracked and splintered all different directions.

“I heard that loud pop! The sound of breaking glass is kinda unmistakable," Dunham said.

The stove was purchased from Sears about a year and a half ago and Dunham even bought an extended warranty.

So, when the glass top cracked, Dunham says she didn't expect any problems getting it repaired or replaced.

However, the repair technician had bad news.

“He comes back and tells me, 'It's not covered, it's user error, you dropped something.' And I said, 'No! I didn't drop anything,'” Dunham said.

Dunham says she was even told the cracking was due to the wrong types of pots and pans used on the stove top, even though they were the ones recommended by Kenmore.

Regardless, she says Sears wouldn't repair or replace the broken stove.

“It is a disappointment. It's a huge letdown. You want to believe in companies and have faith in the system that when you pay that extra money for a 3-year service program that they're going to take care of you.”

3 On Your Side got involved and after Sears looked into the matter, the retailer still implied the damage was caused by Dunham.

In an email, a Sears spokesman writes, "Although accidental damage and/or abuse is not covered by the Master Protection Agreement, as a goodwill gesture, our Kenmore brand is making an exception and will replace her range with a new one..."

And that's exactly what Sears did. Sears delivered and installed Dunham's new glass top stove at no charge to her.

Dunham says she couldn't have done it without 3 On Your Side.

“I'm quite pleased! It wouldn't have happened without you 3 On Your Side really came through for me!” Dunham said.

I appreciate Sears resolving this issue after it was brought to their attention. By the way, the viewer in that report says the next stove she buys will not be a glass top.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.