Murder trial likely to be delayed for man accused of blast

Murder trial likely to be delayed for man accused of blastPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Angry man denied assistance releases bedbugs in government office
Disgruntled man releases bedbugs in Maine city office
The city manager in Augusta, Maine, says the municipal office building had to be sprayed for bedbugs after a man threw a cup of the pests onto an office counter and about 100 of them scattered off.More >
The city manager in Augusta, Maine, says the municipal office building had to be sprayed for bedbugs after a man threw a cup of the pests onto an office counter and about 100 of them scattered off.More >
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
Woman allows snake to bite baby to "teach her a lesson"
Woman allows snake to bite baby to "teach her a lesson"
A Florida woman is feeling the heat on social media after allowing a small snake to bite her 1 year-old daughter and then post a video of it to Facebook.More >
A Florida woman is feeling the heat on social media after allowing a small snake to bite her 1 year-old daughter and then post a video of it to Facebook.More >
Man rescued from SUV after crashing into a pool
Man rescued from SUV after crashing into a pool
Crews with the Scottsdale fire and police departments rescued a man after he crashed his SUV into a pool on Monday evening.More >
Crews with the Scottsdale fire and police departments rescued a man after he crashed his SUV into a pool on Monday evening.More >
Police say neighbor shoots father trying to drown infants
Police say neighbor shoots father trying to drown infants
Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter was fatally shot by a neighbor.More >
Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter was fatally shot by a neighbor.More >
Newborn baby girl found abandoned in Tempe parking lot
Newborn baby girl found abandoned in Tempe parking lot
A passerby walking through a parking lot outside a Food City grocery store in Tempe discovered a newborn baby girl that had been abandoned in a shopping cart in triple-digit heat.More >
A passerby walking through a parking lot outside a Food City grocery store in Tempe discovered a newborn baby girl that had been abandoned in a shopping cart in triple-digit heat.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumer alert: Watch where you place a popular car air freshener
Consumer alert: Watch where you place a popular car air freshener
Consumer alert: Watch where you place a popular car air freshener.More >
Consumer alert: Watch where you place a popular car air freshener.More >
8-year-old Phoenix girl shatters state record in 800 meter dash
A Phoenix girl just completed second grade and she may just be one of the fastest sprinters for her age group in the entire country.More >
A Phoenix girl just completed second grade and she may just be one of the fastest sprinters for her age group in the entire country.More >
Rescued baby otter finally named
Rescued baby otter finally named
The baby otter that was found abandoned in an East Valley canal in April finally has a name.More >
The baby otter that was found abandoned in an East Valley canal in April finally has a name.More >
Kissing bug disease more dangerous than thought, study finds
Kissing bug disease more dangerous than thought, study finds
It's a bug that's commonly found here in Arizona. Now a new study by doctors in Brazil found the infection kissing bugs can cause can more than double a person's risk of death.More >
It's a bug that's commonly found here in Arizona. Now a new study by doctors in Brazil found the infection kissing bugs can cause can more than double a person's risk of death.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Caught on camera: Driver hits bicyclist, takes off
Caught on camera: Driver hits bicyclist, takes off
Police said a driver hit a teenage bicyclist last month and then drove off in Phoenix. (Monday, June 5, 2017)More >
8-year-old Phoenix girl shatters state record in 800 meter dash
8-year-old Phoenix girl shatters state record in 800 meter dash
A Phoenix girl just completed second grade and she may just be one of the fastest sprinters for her age group in the entire country. (Monday, June 5, 2017)More >
Man rescued from SUV after crashing into a pool
Man rescued from SUV after crashing into a pool
Crews with the Scottsdale fire and police departments rescued a man after he crashed his SUV into a pool on Monday evening. (Monday, June 5, 2017)More >
Rescued baby otter finally named
Rescued baby otter finally named
The baby otter that was found abandoned in an East Valley canal in April finally has a name.More >
Consumer alert: Watch where you place a popular car air freshener
Consumer alert: Watch where you place a popular car air freshener
A popular air freshener can cause big problems for drivers if put in the wrong place. (Monday, June 5, 2017)More >
A popular air freshener can cause big problems for drivers if put in the wrong place. (Monday, June 5, 2017)More >
Kissing bug disease more dangerous than thought, study finds
Kissing bug disease more dangerous than thought, study finds
It's a bug that's commonly found here in Arizona. Now a new study by doctor's in Brazil, found deaths, fueled by the infection kissing bugs can cause, more than double a person's risk of death. (Monday, June 5, 2017)More >