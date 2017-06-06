Murder trial likely to be delayed for man accused of blast

A man accused of detonating a homemade explosive device outside a federal building in Arizona will likely face a delay in his trial on an unrelated murder charge in Pinal County.

[Related: Arraignment set for man in Casa Grande bombing]

The Abdullatif Aldosary's trial on the murder charge, scheduled for August, was expected to be postponed because he was appointed a new attorney last month, The Casa Grande Dispatch reported.

The new lawyer was appointed after prosecutors said in January that they were no longer seeking the death penalty against Aldosary in the November 2012 shooting death of Orlando Requena at an Arizona Grain processing facility in Maricopa. Aldosary has pleaded not guilty in the murder case.

The change meant Aldosary, who had previously been represented by two lawyers, is entitled to only one attorney, prompting the appointment of Bobbi Falduto.

Falduto said that because she's just getting familiar with Aldosary's case, she expects his August trial date to be rescheduled. She said she wants to review all the evidence, visit the crime scene and interview witnesses.

Falduto also believes Aldosary needs to undergo another mental health evaluation to verify his competency to stand trial.

Aldosary separately is charged with attempted first-degree murder, arson and use of explosives in the 2012 bombing outside a Social Security Administration building in Casa Grande, about 50 miles south of Phoenix. No one was injured in the blast. He has pleaded not guilty.

Aldosary is already serving a five-year prison sentence after being convicted on felony weapons possession charges.

[Related: Feb. 24 sentencing set for Iraqi man in gun case]

[Related: Sentencing set in Casa Grande bombing suspect's gun possession case]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.