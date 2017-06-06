Peoria teacher accused of sex with student changes plea to guilty

A married Peoria teacher accused of having sex with a teenage student up to 100 times changed his plea to guilty Tuesday, according to the Superior Court of Arizona.

Brian Woolsey, 46, pled guilty to two counts of conduct with a minor and two counts of attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

In 2015, Woolsey and his wife, Jennifer Woolsey, 39, were arrested in relation to the crimes that took place between 2010 and 2013.

His wife initially faced a charge of failure to report sexual abuse of a minor, because even though she was aware of the relationship, she did not attempt to report it to authorities. However, the charge was later dropped.

Between 2010 and 2013, Woolsey engaged in sex with a student, while she was 15 to 18 years old, in various locations throughout Maricopa County at least 75 times and possibly as often as 100 times during those 3 years, according to the police report.

The initial communication between Woolsey and the victim began through email and text for several months after she became his student.

Brian Woolsey pled guilty to 2 counts of sexual conduct w/ a minor & 2 counts of att. sexual conduct with a minor. Sentencing is 7/18. — MC Superior Court (@courtpio) June 6, 2017

