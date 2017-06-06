Rough terrain shapes attack on wildfire on Kendrick Mountain

Officials say terrain on a northern Arizona mountain is too steep and tangled with dead and down trees for fire crews to directly attack the fire so they'll use indirect approaches.

The incident management team assigned to the fire that lightning started Thursday on Kendrick Mountain located 17 miles (27.4 kilometers) northwest of Flagstaff says crews will prepare fire lines away from the actual fire and also burn fuel in advance of the fire.

Officials say that approach is dictated by safety concerns because the rough terrains mean crews can't move away quickly if the fire expands rapidly.

Crews also will be working to protect the currently unoccupied fire lookout atop the mountain and a nearby primitive cabin built in the early 20th Century for the lookout to use.

