Rough terrain shapes attack on wildfire on Kendrick Mountain

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Closure order in effect after lighting-caused wildfire within Coconino National Forest (Source: MGN Online) Closure order in effect after lighting-caused wildfire within Coconino National Forest (Source: MGN Online)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Officials say terrain on a northern Arizona mountain is too steep and tangled with dead and down trees for fire crews to directly attack the fire so they'll use indirect approaches.

The incident management team assigned to the fire that lightning started Thursday on Kendrick Mountain located 17 miles (27.4 kilometers) northwest of Flagstaff says crews will prepare fire lines away from the actual fire and also burn fuel in advance of the fire.

[RELATED: Crews drop exploding balls to help contain Arizona wildfire]

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona wildfires]

Officials say that approach is dictated by safety concerns because the rough terrains mean crews can't move away quickly if the fire expands rapidly.

[READ MORE: Pre-evacuation notices lifted for canyons near Globe]

Crews also will be working to protect the currently unoccupied fire lookout atop the mountain and a nearby primitive cabin built in the early 20th Century for the lookout to use.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Angry man denied assistance releases bedbugs in government office

    Disgruntled man releases bedbugs in Maine city office

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 7:38 AM EDT2017-06-06 11:38:34 GMT
    (Source: WMTW, William Bridgeo via CNN)(Source: WMTW, William Bridgeo via CNN)

    The city manager in Augusta, Maine, says the municipal office building had to be sprayed for bedbugs after a man threw a cup of the pests onto an office counter and about 100 of them scattered off.

    More >

    The city manager in Augusta, Maine, says the municipal office building had to be sprayed for bedbugs after a man threw a cup of the pests onto an office counter and about 100 of them scattered off.

    More >

  • Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral

    Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral

    Friday, March 3 2017 8:37 AM EST2017-03-03 13:37:16 GMT
    Source: @TheReal_JDavis / TwitterSource: @TheReal_JDavis / Twitter

    A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life. 

    More >

    A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life. 

    More >

  • Woman allows snake to bite baby to "teach her a lesson"

    Woman allows snake to bite baby to "teach her a lesson"

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-06-06 19:12:49 GMT
    Stock footage of snake (Source: MGN Online)Stock footage of snake (Source: MGN Online)

    A Florida woman is feeling the heat on social media after allowing a small snake to bite her 1 year-old daughter and then post a video of it to Facebook. 

    More >

    A Florida woman is feeling the heat on social media after allowing a small snake to bite her 1 year-old daughter and then post a video of it to Facebook. 

    More >
    •   