Arizona county officials ponder sales, property tax increase

By The Associated Press
KINGMAN, AZ (AP) -

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors has asked its finance director to develop three budget proposals that would generate needed revenue based on an increase in sales tax, property tax or no tax increase.

The supervisors asked for the proposals on Monday for the fiscal year 2017-18. The sales tax proposal would generate about $6.5 million a year through a 16-cent increase, whereas the property tax proposal would bring in $2.8 million in additional revenue through a 25-cent increase. The third version of the tentative budget would account for no tax increases.

Two of the most pressing budget considerations are how to adequately fund the sheriff's department, and the need to pay down a $20 million debt to the public safety personnel retirement system for sheriff officers hired before 2011.

