Arizona man sentenced to life for killing girlfriend

A man found guilty of killing his girlfriend and hiding her body underneath a trailer has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports Pinal County Superior Court Judge Kevin White sentenced Daniel Flomer to life in prison Monday after Flomer was found guilty of first-degree murder of Tina Eckler in April.

Eckler's roommate found her decomposing body underneath Eckler's trailer home on Sept. 13, 2014, a few days after Eckler was reported missing. Eckler's roommate looked underneath the trailer after smelling a foul odor.

According to a videotaped interview with police, Flomer told investigators he "snapped" and strangled Eckler with his bare hands.

Flomer originally shoved Eckler into a closet before returning to the victim's home days later to move the corpse.

