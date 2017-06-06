Police ID man shot, killed by Avondale police officer

Police on Tuesday identified the man an Avondale officer shot and killed over the weekend.

Donald Lee Cramer, 44, was the subject of a 911 call regarding a person with a gun Saturday night in the area of 107th Avenue and Thomas Road.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Suspect shot and killed in officer-involved shooting in Avondale]

According to the Glendale Police Department, which has assumed the investigation, officers were able to safely evacuate the people inside the home while the armed man, later identified as Cramer, stayed on the back patio.

During negotiations, Cramer allegedly pointed his gun at the officers. At least one of those officers fired, hitting Cramer, who later died at the hospital.

No other information about Cramer was immediately available and it's not clear if mental health was an issue contributing to the original incident that spawned the 911 call.

While investigators have not released any information about the officer or officers who shot Cramer, it is standard procedure for an officer to be placed on administrative leave anytime he or she fires his or her service weapon. That leave remains in place throughout the investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

There have been 19 officer-involved shootings in the Valley this year, plus another eight in other parts of the state. (Note: This is local and state agencies.)

[RELATED: Officer-involved shootings in 2017]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.