Planning a fall trip? Southwest hosting three-day fare sale now

If you’re planning on traveling this fall, make sure the Southwest Airlines website is the first place you look because the airline just launched a three-day sale with one-way fares as low as $49 to “select destinations.”

International one-way fares start at $59.

Seats and travel dates are limited and there are, of course, some blackout dates, but it’s absolutely worth a look because a little bit of planning now could save you big bucks.

The specials fares are available through June 8, 11:59 p.m. “in the respective time zone of the originating city.”

Once you book a trip, you will not have to pay a fee to make a change. If there is a difference in the fare, however, you will have to pay that.

While we’re talking about fine print, there are a few other details you need to know.

“Domestic fares are available for travel on nonstop, domestic flights, except for Fridays and Sundays, from Aug. 22 through Dec. 13, 2017,” according to Southwest.com. “Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico valid Sept. 6 through Dec. 7, 2017. … Blackout dates for domestic travel include Sept. 1 and 4, 2017, and Nov. 17-28, 2017.”

There are similar rules for international destinations.

“International fares are available for travel on nonstop, international flights, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from Aug. 22 through Dec. 13, 2017. Sale fares to international destinations blacked out Sept. 1-2 and Nov. 18-20, 2017; sale fares from international destinations blacked out Sept. 4-6 and Nov. 25-28, 2017.”

Be sure you check out all of the rules and restrictions (see below) before clicking the buy button.

Southwest touts what it calls "Transfarency."

"These low prices are available to anyone who wants to take a vacation, close that business deal, or visit family and friends this fall," Ryan Green, vice president and chief marketing officer of Southwest Airlines. said in a news release announcing the sale. "At Southwest, Transfarency means low fares; nothing to hide ...."

Not only does Southwest not charge you to change your reservation, it also allows you to check two pieces of luggage for free (size and weight limits apply) and offer free live TV on some flights.

Some of the potential $49 destinations from Phoenix include Albuquerque, Burbank, CA, El Paso, Las Vegas, Ontario/LA and San Diego. There are other price points ranging from $79 to $129

From Phoenix

To Albuquerque, NM starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way

To Atlanta, GA starting at $129 or 7,688 points one-way

To Austin, TX starting at $129 or 7,688 points one-way

To Burbank, CA starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way

To Dallas (Love Field), TX starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way

To Denver, CO starting at $73 or 3,937 points one-way

To El Paso, TX starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way

To Houston (Hobby), TX starting at $129 or 7,688 points one-way

To Kansas City, MO starting at $129 or 7,688 points one-way

To Las Vegas, NV starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way

To Little Rock, AR starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way

To Los Angeles, CA starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way

To Louisville, KY starting at $149 or 8,994 points one-way

To Nashville, TN starting at $129 or 7,688 points one-way

To New Orleans, LA starting at $129 or 7,688 points one-way

To Oakland, CA starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way

To Oklahoma City, OK starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way

To Omaha, NE starting at $129 or 7,655 points one-way

To Ontario/LA, CA starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way

To Pittsburgh, PA starting at $148 or 8,961 points one-way

To Portland, OR starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way

To Reno/Tahoe, NV starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way

To Sacramento, CA starting at $89 or 5,009 points one-way

To Salt Lake City, UT starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way

To San Antonio, TX starting at $129 or 7,688 points one-way

To San Diego, CA starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way

To San Francisco, CA starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way

To San Jose, CA starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way

To Seattle/Tacoma, WA starting at $97 or 5,545 points one-way

To Spokane, WA starting at $129 or 7,688 points one-way

To St. Louis, MO starting at $129 or 7,688 points one-way

To Tulsa, OK starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way

To Wichita, KS starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way

Click/tap here for more about Southwest's "Count your lucky stars" three-day sale.

So, where will you jet off to?

Where will your lucky stars take you during our 3-day sale?https://t.co/kaPxjVfYRH — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) June 6, 2017

How does free live TV onboard work? https://t.co/1S9gIeJxEv — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) June 5, 2017

Southwest Airlines Sale Fare Rules

Purchase from June 6 through June 8, 2017, 11:59 p.m. in the respective time zone of the originating city.

Domestic travel valid Aug. 22 through Dec. 13, 2017. Fares not available to/from Albany, New York and Manchester, New Hampshire. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid Sept. 6 through Dec. 7, 2017. International travel is valid Aug. 22 through Dec. 13, 2017.

Domestic travel is blacked out Sept. 1, Sept. 4, & Nov. 17-28, 2017. Sale fares to international destinations are blacked out Sept. 1-2 and Nov. 18-20, 2017; sale fares from international destinations are blacked out Sept. 4-6 and Nov. 25-28, 2017.

Domestic travel is not valid on Fridays and Sundays. Travel to Florida and Nevada and from Florida to Nevada is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays. Travel from Florida and Nevada and from Nevada to Florida is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid Monday through Thursday. International travel is valid only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Fares are valid only on nonstop service.

Displayed prices include all U.S. and international government taxes and fees.

Points bookings do not include taxes, fees, and other government/airport charges of at least $5.60 per one-way flight.

Seats and days are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of week and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods.

Travel is available for one-way Wanna Get Away® fares.

Fares may be combined with other Southwest Airlines® combinable fares. If combining with other fares, the most restrictive fare's rules apply.

Sale fares may be available on other days of week, but that's not guaranteed.

Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest Airlines®, as long as reservations are canceled at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of remaining funds on the reservation.

Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in fare. Standby travel may require an upgrade to the Anytime fare depending on Tier status.

Fares are subject to change until ticketed.

Offer applies only to published, scheduled service.

Jump back to where you left off reading.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.