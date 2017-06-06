Looking to beat the heat? Get away to Prescott!

This time of year, the heat drives us all crazy. I’m a Valley native, but even after all of these years in Arizona, the brutal summer temperatures never seem to get easier. And now that I have kids, it seems even tougher to deal with temperatures that keep you trapped inside.

This past weekend, I was especially fed up with the hot weather. We were all going stir-crazy after two weeks of no school and being stuck indoors. So we headed north in order to get outside.

My husband and I used to go to Lynx Lake outside of Prescott with our dog pretty regularly about eight or nine years ago. We decided to venture back up to this spot with our boys, and we had a blast! Lynx Lake is about 10 minutes outside of Prescott and offers hiking, camping, biking and fishing. But on this day, we wanted to try something new.

We rented canoes at Lynx Lake Marina. With a 4- and a 7-year-old, my husband and I were doing all the work with those paddles, but we didn’t mind because we were just so glad to be out of the triple digits! The cost was around $15 an hour, and the memories were priceless.

After lunch at the marina, we decided to check out Granite Creek Vineyards, about 30 minutes north of Prescott in Chino Valley. This spot is a gem. There is live music often on Saturdays and food, including ice cream sandwiches for the kids! We sipped wine, ate ice cream and listened to a fun band while the kids danced under the trees. The temperature was in the 80s.

THIS is how I want to celebrate summer.

After that, we headed to Prescott Courthouse Square, my absolute favorite place to spend a summer afternoon.

The grass is long and soft. The boys played football in the shadow of the courthouse while mom lounged on a picnic blanket nearby. With an elevation near 5,500 feet, Prescott warms to the low 90s often in the summer, but as the sun goes down, temperatures cool a lot more quickly than they do in Phoenix.

But I still wasn’t ready to head back down the hill to the heat.

So, we decided to swing back by Lynx Lake for a sunset hike around the lake. We were lucky enough to see a bald eagle, and the boys were thrilled to get to use their new binoculars! Turns out, Lynx Lake is actually a nesting spot for bald eagles. The Prescott National Forest even closes an area near the trail around the lake during nesting season to keep from disturbing the eagles.

The area is open again now, as it was determined they had an unsuccessful breeding season after their nests were likely blown out of the trees. According to the Forest Service, bald eagles build nests called platforms out of large sticks. These nests can be blown out of trees by strong winds.

Finally, the sun went down, and the lake was closing to the public, so we headed back to the Valley, where temperatures were finally falling back to the double digits after sunset.

If you’re looking for a spot to beat the heat this summer, Lynx Lake and the surrounding area is a quick hour and a half north of town, and at least 15-20 degrees cooler most days than Phoenix.

For more info on Lynx Lake: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/prescott/recarea/?recid=75178

For more info on Granite Creek Vineyards: https://granitecreekvineyards.com

