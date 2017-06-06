Looking to beat the heat? Get away to Prescott!Posted: Updated:
Weather BlogMore>>
-
Looking to beat the heat? Get away to Prescott!
Looking to beat the heat? Get away to Prescott!
When the Valley heat is just too much to handle, a two-hour road trip offers relief. It's often 15 degrees cooler in the Prescott area, which is just perfect for exploring all kinds of adventures.More >
When the Valley heat is just too much to handle, a two-hour road trip offers relief. It's often 15 degrees cooler in the Prescott area, which is just perfect for exploring all kinds of adventures.More >
What The Eclipse Will Look Like in Arizona
What The Eclipse Will Look Like in Arizona
On August 21, a total solar eclipse can be seen across North America. Here's what it will look like from Arizona.More >
On August 21, a total solar eclipse can be seen across North America. Here's what it will look like from Arizona.More >
Arizona Lightning by Royal Norman
Arizona Lightning by Royal Norman
There are over a half million lightning strikes across Arizona in a given year, most of that occurring during the summer monsoon. It's beautiful, yet very dangerous.More >
There are over a half million lightning strikes across Arizona in a given year, most of that occurring during the summer monsoon. It's beautiful, yet very dangerous.More >
Monsoon Season 101
Monsoon Season 101
Monsoon season is almost here. From monster dust storms to flash flooding, the seasonal shift in our weather pattern brings dramatic changes to your summer forecast.More >
Monsoon season is almost here. From monster dust storms to flash flooding, the seasonal shift in our weather pattern brings dramatic changes to your summer forecast.More >
Summer shape up: 7 ways to get (or stay) fit when it's too hot outside
Summer shape up: 7 ways to get (or stay) fit when it's too hot outside
Instead of using the heat as an excuse for being a couch potato, now is the time to get creative when it comes to exercising.More >
Instead of using the heat as an excuse for being a couch potato, now is the time to get creative when it comes to exercising.More >
Ashlee D goes back to college
Time to hit the books!
Time to hit the books!
I started my career in broadcasting back in 2001 after graduating from ASU with my degree in journalism.More >
I started my career in broadcasting back in 2001 after graduating from ASU with my degree in journalism.More >
The heat is here in Phoenix. Here's what you're up against
The heat is here in Phoenix. Here's what you're up against
You just moved to Phoenix for a new job or for family. Congrats! But you just realized it’s summer….in Phoenix.More >
You just moved to Phoenix for a new job or for family. Congrats! But you just realized it’s summer….in Phoenix.More >
Saving your pool from going green
Saving your pool from going green
Paul's advice on how to take a green pool and make it clean.More >
Paul's advice on how to take a green pool and make it clean.More >
Cool off this summer at these awesome swimming holes
Cool off this summer at these awesome swimming holes
Summer is pretty much here in Phoenix! Don't panic though, there are several cool spots not far from where you are to chill out during our blistering heat.More >
Summer is pretty much here in Phoenix! Don't panic though, there are several cool spots not far from where you are to chill out during our blistering heat.More >
Father of the Haboob
Father of the Haboob
This is the story of how the term "haboob" came to be used to designate dust storms in North America and Arizona.More >
This is the story of how the term "haboob" came to be used to designate dust storms in North America and Arizona.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
DPS: 2 people dead after wrong-way crash at the Mini-Stack
DPS: 2 people dead after wrong-way crash at the Mini-Stack
Two people are dead after an apparent wrong-way crash on State Route 51 and Interstate 10, according to Phoenix fire.More >
Two people are dead after an apparent wrong-way crash on State Route 51 and Interstate 10, according to Phoenix fire.More >
Heat may have caused woman's car window to shatter
Heat may have caused woman's car window to shatter
One Valley woman said the extreme heat shattered her car's windshield while she was driving.More >
One Valley woman said the extreme heat shattered her car's windshield while she was driving.More >
House Democrat plans to begin impeachment proceedings
House Democrat plans to begin impeachment proceedingsThe day before former FBI Director James Comey testifies before Congress about his interactions with President Donald Trump regarding his probe of Russia's interference in the 2016 campaign, a House Democrat plans...More >The day before former FBI Director James Comey testifies before Congress about his interactions with President Donald Trump regarding his probe of Russia's interference in the 2016 campaign, a House Democrat plans to draft...More >
Rescued baby otter finally named
Rescued baby otter finally named
The baby otter that was found abandoned in an East Valley canal in April finally has a name.More >
The baby otter that was found abandoned in an East Valley canal in April finally has a name.More >
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
Michigan city rejects pennies for man's $270 fine
Michigan city rejects pennies for man's $270 fine
A man who owes $270 to a Michigan city for trash in his yard wants to pay with lots of pennies.More >
A man who owes $270 to a Michigan city for trash in his yard wants to pay with lots of pennies.More >
Mom charged after boy's teeth pulled in Walmart restroom
Mom charged after boy's teeth pulled in Walmart restroomAuthorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.More >Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.More >
Flight attendant accused of recording men and boys using Phoenix restroom
Flight attendant accused of recording men and boys using Phoenix restroom
A Phoenix man is facing near a dozen charges after he allegedly used his cell phone to record men and boys using the bathroom at a Phoenix Walmart.More >
A Phoenix man is facing near a dozen charges after he allegedly used his cell phone to record men and boys using the bathroom at a Phoenix Walmart.More >
RECALL: Cashews sold at Aldi could contain glass in packaging
RECALL: Cashews sold at Aldi could contain glass in packaging
Star Snacks Co. is voluntarily recalling two lots of cashews after customers reported finding pieces of glass inside.More >
Star Snacks Co. is voluntarily recalling two lots of cashews after customers reported finding pieces of glass inside.More >
Tempe house and vehicles shot up during drive-by
Tempe house and vehicles shot up during drive-by
A Tempe family was targeted in a drive-by shooting and police are wondering if it was a case of mistaken identity.More >
A Tempe family was targeted in a drive-by shooting and police are wondering if it was a case of mistaken identity.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Mother defends decision allowing snake to bite baby
Mother defends decision allowing snake to bite baby
A Florida mother is defending her controversial decision to allow a snake to bite her 1-year-old daughter.More >
A Florida mother is defending her controversial decision to allow a snake to bite her 1-year-old daughter.More >
Getting ready for the monsoon
Getting ready for the monsoon
Firefighters say now is the time to prepare for the monsoon storms.More >
Firefighters say now is the time to prepare for the monsoon storms.More >
VIDEO: Peacock takes out $500 in wine after crashing liquor store
Peacock takes out $500 in wine after crashing liquor store
A female peacock has ruffled more than just feathers at a Los Angeles-area liquor store.More >
A female peacock has ruffled more than just feathers at a Los Angeles-area liquor store.More >
DPS: 2 people dead after wrong-way crash at the Mini-Stack
DPS: 2 people dead after wrong-way crash at the Mini-Stack
Two people are dead after an apparent wrong-way crash on State Route 51 and Interstate 10, according to Phoenix fire.More >
Two people are dead after an apparent wrong-way crash on State Route 51 and Interstate 10, according to Phoenix fire.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Two people dead after apparent wrong-way crash, Phoenix fire says
Two people dead after apparent wrong-way crash, Phoenix fire says
Two people are dead after an apparent wrong-way crash on State Route 51 and Interstate 10, according to Phoenix fire. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2r4sLNL.More >
Two people are dead after an apparent wrong-way crash on State Route 51 and Interstate 10, according to Phoenix fire. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2r4sLNL.More >
DPS: 2 people dead after wrong-way crash at the Mini-Stack
DPS: 2 people dead after wrong-way crash at the Mini-Stack
Two people are dead after a wrong-way crash Tuesday night on State Route 51 and Interstate 10, according to the Department of Public Safety.More >
RAW VIDEO: Aerials of wrong-way crash on SR 51 and I-10
RAW VIDEO: Aerials of wrong-way crash on SR 51 and I-10
Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on SR 51 and I-10, according to Phoenix fire. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2rT1ylb.More >
Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on SR 51 and I-10, according to Phoenix fire. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2rT1ylb.More >
House and vehicles shot in drive-by in Tempe
House and vehicles shot in drive-by in Tempe
A Tempe family is scared after their home and vehicles were shot up in a drive-by shooting. (Tuesday, June 6, 2017)More >
RAW VIDEO: DPS briefing on fatal wrong-way crash
RAW VIDEO: DPS briefing on fatal wrong-way crash
DPS Trooper Kameron Lee's briefing on the fatal wrong-way crash on SR 51 and I-10. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2rT1ylb.More >
DPS Trooper Kameron Lee's briefing on the fatal wrong-way crash on SR 51 and I-10. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2rT1ylb.More >
Phoenix fire gets crafty making its own new fire truck
Phoenix fire gets crafty making its own new fire truck
When a fire station in Phoenix needed a new truck they took matters into their own hands. (Tuesday, June 6, 2017)More >