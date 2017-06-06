JOBS: RecruitMilitary, DAV hosting career fair for veterans Thursday

A firm specializing in helping veterans and their spouses find jobs is hosting a hiring event in Phoenix this week.

RecruitMilitary has teamed up with Disabled American Veterans (DAV) to produce the event, which is sponsored by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The event is free for vets, military spouses, guardsmen and reservists. Attendees will be able to network with veteran-friendly employers with opportunities at the local, regional and national levels.

The event also will feature “entrepreneurial and educational offerings.”

There are more than 60 registered exhibitors, several of which have hundreds of jobs posted on the RecruitMilitary job board.

“We provide the spark that ignites organizations to excel, by helping them hire and retain America's best talent — its veterans,” reads RecruitMilitary.com, which boasts nearly 296,000 active jobs.

“RecruitMilitary’s goal is to engage transitioning and civilian-experienced military veteran men and women in the most meaningful way,” according to the Ohio-based organization’s website.

The hiring expo is Thursday, June 8, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at University of Phoenix Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale. Click/tap here for Facebook event page. Click/tap here to register.

About 430 people have registered to attend.

Employers value your service and skills! Job fair sponsored by @DAVHQ for #veterans in #Phoenix, AZ on 6/8. https://t.co/Zuan7hBZiC — RecruitMilitary (@RecruitMilitary) June 6, 2017

[DOWNLOAD: Event flyer (PDF file)]

