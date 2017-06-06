Police investigating discovery of body inside Surprise home

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Mike Schmidt, 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: Mike Schmidt, 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: Mike Schmidt, 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: Mike Schmidt, 3TV/CBS 5)
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Surprise police are investigating a death at a residence near 178th Avenue and Greenway Road, which is just west of Loop 303.

According to Surprise Police Sgt. Tim Klarkowski, Surprise police were called to a home just before 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they located an individual who was dead.

At this time, the investigation is in its early stages, according to Surprise police. Detectives have not released any information about the person or how he or she died.

We will update this story on KTVK/KPHO and www.azfamily.com as more details become available.

[MAP: 178th Avenue and Caribbean Lane]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Angry man denied assistance releases bedbugs in government office

    Disgruntled man releases bedbugs in Maine city office

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 7:38 AM EDT2017-06-06 11:38:34 GMT
    (Source: WMTW, William Bridgeo via CNN)(Source: WMTW, William Bridgeo via CNN)

    The city manager in Augusta, Maine, says the municipal office building had to be sprayed for bedbugs after a man threw a cup of the pests onto an office counter and about 100 of them scattered off.

    More >

    The city manager in Augusta, Maine, says the municipal office building had to be sprayed for bedbugs after a man threw a cup of the pests onto an office counter and about 100 of them scattered off.

    More >

  • Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral

    Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral

    Friday, March 3 2017 8:37 AM EST2017-03-03 13:37:16 GMT
    Source: @TheReal_JDavis / TwitterSource: @TheReal_JDavis / Twitter

    A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life. 

    More >

    A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life. 

    More >

  • Man rescued from SUV after crashing into a pool

    Man rescued from SUV after crashing into a pool

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 12:25 AM EDT2017-06-06 04:25:50 GMT
    A man was rescued after crashing his SUV into a backyard pool in Scottsdale. (Source: Scottsdale Police Department)A man was rescued after crashing his SUV into a backyard pool in Scottsdale. (Source: Scottsdale Police Department)

    Crews with the Scottsdale fire and police departments rescued a man after he crashed his SUV into a pool on Monday evening. 

    More >

    Crews with the Scottsdale fire and police departments rescued a man after he crashed his SUV into a pool on Monday evening. 

    More >
    •   