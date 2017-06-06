Former Navajo Nation vice president Irvin Billy dies at 77

Navajo Nation officials say funeral services are scheduled Tuesday for one of the tribe's former vice presidents.

They announced Monday that Irvin Marcus Billy died last Friday in Tuba City, Arizona at age 77.

The cause of death wasn't immediately released.

Billy was the tribe's interim vice president during the Leonard Haskie administration from 1989 to 1991.

He previously served as a Navajo Council delegate representing the Tuba City chapter and was the Bureau of Indian Affairs' Regional Director for the Western Agency.

Billy is survived by four children, 19 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren along with two sisters.

His funeral is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Jude Catholic Church in Tuba City.

The Navajo Nation covers more than 27,000 square miles in Arizona, Utah and New Mexico.

