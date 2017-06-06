JOBS: Discover hiring for 200+ positions in Phoenix

If you’re looking for a job, Discover might have the opportunity for which you have been waiting. The company is working to fill more than 200 open positions in the Phoenix area.

There are full-time opportunities in a variety of departments, including customer service, fraud and collections.

“Discover’s Phoenix customer care center provides customer service, banking, marketing services and support functions for Discover and Discover Network customers,” according to a news release announcing the planned hiring spree. “Key responsibilities for customer service positions include listening to the needs of customers and offer powerful solutions and responding to concerns regarding accounts in a fast paced [sic], structured environment. The openings are a result of Discover’s customer growth and the need to provide customers the best customer service.”

Discover’s customer-care operations are all based in the U.S.

For more information about the open jobs, including benefit and facility information, go to MyDiscoverCareer.com. You can start the application process online.

Founded in 1986, Discover is one of the largest credit card issuers in the country and offers a variety of other financial products.

