Few Arizona lawmakers have perfect attendance, voting record

Posted: Updated:
By News Staff
PHOENIX (AP) -

Only 24 Arizona legislators managed to attend work on all of the days they were expected during the 122-day session and casted a vote each time there was a bill on which to vote.

The Arizona Capitol Times reported Monday Senate President Steve Yarbrough, R-Chandler, has eight straight years of perfect attendance in the state legislature.

Yarbrough has voted on 100 percent of items up for vote since at least 2005, with one exception in 2011 when he only pressed his button for 99 percent of the 50th Legislature's first regular session's votes.

The least frequent voter this session was Rep. Wenona Benally, R-Window Rock, who also missed the most work days. She made it to 79 percent of her work days and voted 65 percent of the time.

