Prescott man arrested in a domestic violence assault case

Yavapai County authorities say a Prescott man has been arrested in connection with a domestic violence assault case.

County sheriff's officials say deputies took 34-year-old Zachary Neal Vasquez into custody Saturday night on suspicion of aggravated assault, kidnapping, disorderly conduct, endangerment and preventing use of a phone during an emergency.

He remains jailed on a $25,000 bond. It was unclear Monday if Vasquez has a lawyer yet.

Sheriff's officials say Vasquez is accused of choking and beating his wife, refusing to let her leave their home and smashing her cellphone to prevent a call for help.

She reportedly was treated at a hospital for facial and neck wounds.

Deputies say Vasquez has denied assaulting his wife, but they found blood splatter throughout the couple's home after serving a search warrant.

