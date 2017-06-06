Tuesday, June 6

The Salvation Army to Activate Heat Relief Stations Across the Valley

In response to the excessive heat warning issued today by the National Weather Service, beginning tomorrow, The Salvation Army's Red Shield Survival Squad will activate 14 heat relief stations throughout the Valley where people in need can go for cooling and hydration.

From Monday, June 5, through Wednesday, June 7, the front lobby of The Salvation Army's Family Services Department, located at 2707 E. Van Buren St., Building 2, will be open to provide these services from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and the following heat relief stations will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day:

Apache Junction Corps 605 E. Broadway Rd., Apache Junction

Chandler Corps 85 E. Saragossa St., Chandler

Eastlake Park Southwest corner of East Jefferson Street and South 16th Street, Phoenix

Estrella Mountain Corps 11 N. Third Ave., Avondale

Glendale Corps 6010 W. Northern Ave., Glendale

Mesa Corps 241 E. Sixth St., Mesa

Phoenix Central Corps 4343 N. 16th St., Phoenix

Phoenix Citadel Corps 628 N. Third Ave., Phoenix

Phoenix Kroc Center 1375 E. Broadway Rd., Phoenix

Phoenix Maryvale Corps 4318 W. Clarendon Ave., Phoenix

Sun Cities West Valley Corps 17420 N. Avenue of the Arts Blvd., Surprise

Tempe Corps 40 E. University Dr., Tempe

Valley of the Sun Korean Corps 7238 N. 61st Ave., Glendale

Additionally, The Salvation Army will dispatch a mobile unit each day to select portions of the metro area and encourages the community to check in on neighbors that might be at risk of dehydration or heat-related illness, injury or death.

The Salvation Army is also in need of volunteers at these heat relief stations, as well as monetary donations, sunscreen/sunblock, lip balm with SPF, hats, caps, bandanas, cooling towels and bottled water (preferably standard 16.9 ounce bottles).

Please call Danielle Shankle at 602-267-4117 or visit our VOLUNTEER page to find out more

The Salvation Army's Red Shield Survival Squad is part of the Maricopa Association of Governments' Heat Relief Regional Network, the goal of which is to provide resources for vulnerable people and help prevent heat-related deaths.

For more information, visit www.salvationarmyphoenix.org.

Cars in the Heat

Ahh, summer. The season for overworked air conditioning units, shredded tires and dead batteries. Your Neighborhood Auto Repair Professionals (NARPRO) gives tips on the most important moves to take now to help you stay safe and avoid costly repairs.

Top Tips to keep the excessive heat from affecting your car this summer. Many of these tips will save you money on costly items, like batteries and tires. Be proactive! The quality local, reputable mechanics of narpro.com can help.

Air Conditioning

If it's not running ice cold now you should have it examined before 100-plus days become the norm.

If it's running a little warm you might have low refrigerant, a loose drive belt, clogged valves or filters or clogs in the condenser.

Neglecting minor issues like a leaky hose can lead to early compressor failure, which can top $1000 to fix.

Tires

Under-inflated tires create excessive heat and stress that can lead to a blowout.

According to the Rubber Manufacturers Association, 85 percent of drivers don't know how to properly inflate their tires.

To get the most accurate pressure reading, check tires when they've been driven less than a mile.

The minimum acceptable tread depth is 3/32 inch which is about the distance from the edge of a penny to the top of Abe Lincoln's head, but you don't want to strive for the minimum during an Arizona summer.

Batteries

Heat evaporates battery fluids, which can speed up corrosion.

Batteries last an average of 30 months in the Arizona heat.

If your car's battery is more than two years old, you should test it now to make sure it'll last through this summer.

Other items you may not think about...windshield wipers, the items you store in your car (and could explode from the heat) and more!

Changing the interior and exterior of your home to sell

Justin & Shea Rollins are the owners of Hartford House, a home design company. They show us how they change the layout of their projects in order to give them more appeal.

ASU Golfer Monica Vaughn 2017 NCAA Individual National Champion

Recent Arizona State graduate Monica Vaughn won the program's sixth individual NCAA championship en route to helping the team to its eighth national title in May 2017. Both figures are nation-leading marks in Division I women's golf.

ASU's sixth all-time individual national champion, 12th in NCAA history to win individual title and lead team to team title in same season (3rd at ASU) (Side note: 6 individual champions and 8 team championships are both nation-leading marks)

Key factor in team's comeback vs. Stanford in NCAA semifinals en route to the title

No. 10 in latest Women's World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR)

Represented the USA at 2016 Curtis Cup

Earned exemption into LPGA Tour's Marathon Classic presented by Owens Corning and O-I (July 2017) based on performance at NCAA championships

Other Notes about Monica:

Set a new program low record vs. par (-8) in round one of the 2017 PING/ASU Invitational in Tempe, also setting a new personal career low round (64)

Pac-12 First Team All-Conference

Four-time Pac-12 All-Academic (Honorable Mention as a freshman, First Team sophomore-senior)

CoSIDA Second Team Academic All-District

Women's Golf Coaches Association First Team All-American (Three time All-American, two First Team one Second Team)

One of four nominees for prestigious Honda Award for women's golf

To learn more about Monica Vaughn, visit:

Pinspiration

Pinspiration is a DIY arts and crafts studio/wine bar/events space in the Scottsdale/Phoenix area located on High Street (City North).

The studio removes DIY's common barriers to creativity and make it easy for every member of the community to unleash their inner artist and "try DIY.

Pinspiration's hip studio offers both open-ended and tutorial-let art experiences in a supportive, playful venue. Customers have access to a variety of high-quality art supplies and tools. Customers can create their own idea on the spot or they can choose from an array of ever-changing monthly project menus based on the most popular "pinned" social media projects and current craft trends.

The venue includes a VIP party room, a full-service beer/wine bar, a crafting/project room and Arizona's first splatter room, inspired by Jackson Pollock.

No Bake Energy Bar Cookies

Healthy, natural energy bars are a perfect snack, but store bought can be super expensive. For a fraction of the price, you can easily make your own at home.

A food processor makes this job a lot easier. If you don't have one, you can do it by hand, but it will take a while. A blender wouldn't work well on this and it could jam your blender up.

I use a little maple syrup or agave nectar to sweeten it and then a little bit of monk fruit or stevia.

The flavor on these was inspired by Almond Joy with the coconut, almonds and chocolate.

You can also drizzle a little bit of chocolate on top to make it more like dessert.

No Bake Energy Cookies Recipe

Ingredients

½ cup prepared quinoa

3 tbsp. Maranatha coconut almond butter

1 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder

1 cup shredded unsweetened coconut

½ cup old fashioned oats

2 tsp chia seeds

1 tbsp. pure maple syrup

Ghiradelli dark melting chocolate (optional)

Instructions

1. Combine ½ cup prepared quinoa, 3 tbsp. Maranatha coconut almond butter (or preferred almond butter), 1 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder, 1 cup shredded unsweetened coconut, ½ cup old fashioned oats, 2 tsp chia seeds, 1 tbsp. pure maple syrup into a food processor and process until everything forms a tacky, granular texture.

2. Scoop out the mix you just made and roll into round balls and smash flat into the shape of cookies and place on a sheet pan. The size is up to you, but this will make 24 small, 1 inch cookies.

3. If you want to add a little extra treat to these, melt Ghiradelli dark melting chocolate in a plastic baggie for 1 minute in the microwave. Snip off the tip end of the bag and drizzle chocolate over each cookie.

4. Place cookies in the refrigerator for 15 minutes to firm them up and they're ready to be gobbled up. Can be kept at room temperature or cold in the refrigerator depending on your preference.

Barbacoa burrito bowls

You can make this at home without heating up the house.

These were inspired from my favorite thing to order at Chipotle, a bowl with their barbacoa, which is pretty much braised beef with spices.

You can make this at home without heating up the house. It would work in the Crock Pot, but I do it in the Instant Pot for a quick cook.

Toss everything for the beef into the Instant Pot and cook on high for 70 minutes for pull apart, melt in your mouth shreddable beef.

Then build your bowl with black beans, rice, salsa, fresh veggies and cheese. Make it your own!

Barbacoa Burrito Bowl Recipe

Ingredients

3 lb. chuck roast

1 - 7oz can diced green chiles

1 - 15 oz. can petite diced tomatoes (un-drained)

juice of 1 lime

juice of 1 orange

1 tsp cumin

2 tsp chile powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp beef Better than Bouillon (or 1 beef bouillon cube)

1 cup water

2 tsp salt

¼ tsp ground black pepper

*Rice, beans, diced peppers, jalapenos and cilantro were used to assemble the final bowl, but you can customize the additions to your liking! Make it custom.

Instructions

1. Combine all ingredients into an Instant Pot or pressure cooker and using the manual button, set to 70 minutes on high. *add five more minutes for a larger roast

2. Once the timer goes off, allow for natural release. The meat should pull apart easily, but not be mushy.

3. Then, drain off all but one cup of the leftover juices and shred the beef with a fork or tongs the serve.

4. I recommend serving with rice and beans as a bowl or make it the star of your taco night!

How to get your man to lead: The cause & the cure

It's a huge problem for women, so says relationship counselor Jane Fendelman, many women will tap into their masculine energy and start "leading" in their relationship. She says what happens next is, men will begin to retreat or take on rebellious behaviors. If this sounds all too familiar, you might want to listen up. Fendelman is here with the cause and cure for this dilemma.

The Problem

1. Leading

2. Controlling

3. Not Believing You are Loveable

4. Not Accepting Compliments and Gifts

5. Not Relaxing to Let Love In



The Solution

1. Self-Observation to Notice Your Patterns

2. Allow Men to GIVE to You

3. Let Him Pay for Dinners and Open Doors

4. Say "Thank You" to Compliments

5. Take Dance Lessons Learn to Follow



Relationship Retreat Couples Intensive with Jane Fendelman, MC and co-facilitator, counselor Jaena Johnson and guest speaker Tiffany Marcos at the Courtyard Marriot.

Saturday, July 22nd 10 am -6 pm

Sunday, July 23rd 10 am -6 pm

Fee: $600 p/couple

Meet the Phoenix officer who investigates animal abuse

Officer Venard is the Phoenix Police Department's animal abuse investigator. She is one of a few "pet professionals" who will be talking to the attendees at Arizona Animal Welfare League's "Pet Purrfessionals" summer camp.

AAWL's summer camps are one-week programs suited for kids as young as 6 and old as 17.

What will they learn at this camp?

All the jobs you can dream about if you love animals

Vet, zookeeper, behaviorist, therapy animal trainer, animal abuse officer, etc.

