Blasting on SR77 finished, traffic restrictions over

Months of traffic restrictions for blasting that's been part of a state highway project in southeastern Arizona are over.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says lane restrictions and weekday closures along State Route 77 south of Globe have ended with the completion of work to remove overhanging rock.

ADOT says the safety project that began last fall removed boulders and other rock formations from a limestone cliff near Dripping Springs. That's about 10 miles south of Globe.

The restrictions ended Friday.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.