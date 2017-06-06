"Unboxing" & "ASMR" : Perplexing Videos trending on YouTube

It's a simple video, but a lot of kids are really into these so called "unboxing videos" on YouTube.

Two hands, unwrapping a series of toys and placing them most times side by side to show them off.

There are also somewhat bizarre videos also popular on YouTube popular with adults called ASMR..

It's usually features someone almost whispering, simulating giving the viewer a haircut, or painting their nails.

There are hundreds of of these types of videos online.



"It stands for autonomous sensory meridian response. Autonomous, means you have no control over it. Sensory, means a sensation, Meridian is when something peaks and diminishes, and Response is something happens in you," says Valley Therapist, Ellie Izzo.

The goal is to trigger sensations like goosebumps and when the hair stands up on the back of your neck.



"One where there was the brushing of the hair and one was the crinkling of paper so that that does is the person who is participating focuses in its a state of heightened attention. [These are catching on because nowadays] We don't know what it feels like to be still, be calm," Izzo says.

Captivating people via senses through video, that's the name of the game, and it's making the people who post these video's a lot of money!!

There have been articles written about the unboxing videos, and teachers get why the videos are so popular.

"For an adult it feels really slow, but for a toddler that's where their brain development is, so it's really at a toddler pace," says Katie Fahrenbruck, Primary Lead Teacher, and Children's Montessori in central Phoenix.

Two- year olds and toddlers have a very strong sense of order. If you've ever seen your toddler lining up toys like along window sills or the floor, it all has to do with how their brains are trying to categorize the world. I think that the unboxing videos go toward that sense of order there is an order to way they are lined they are unboxing it in a specific fashion, and i think it speaks to that sense of order that toddlers have, " says Fahrenbruck.

Both Ellie and Katie say watching these videos aren't bad when used in moderation.