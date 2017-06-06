Valley man OK after car plows into restaurant

Blair Robertson said he still can't believe he and his friend walked out alive after the crash. (Source: 3TV/ CBS 5)

A Valley man is OK after he was thrown across a restaurant as a car drove through a glass wall.

This incident happened last week at a restaurant in Canada.

The whole scene was caught on CCTV footage.

Blair Robertson, a local psychic said he flew back home the very next day.

Robertson said he still can't believe he and his friend walked out alive.

"There was glass that flew all above me," he said.

"I got cuts and little miniature cuts all through me. Little pieces of glass that hit me and cut through my shirt and all that stuff."

Robertson called the experience a miracle, adding he didn't know how to describe it any other way.

Both men walked way with just cuts and bruises.

