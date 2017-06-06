Judge fines 21 Arizona jurors who skipped out on jury duty

By The Associated Press
KINGMAN, AZ (AP) -

Arizona officials say 21 people were fined for skipping out on jury duty.

The Mohave Valley Daily News reports only 24 out of 32 people called to explain why they did not report for jury duty met with a judge on Friday. People are called before a judge after failing to show up for jury duty at least three times.

The judge found 21 people in contempt with the court and issued them fines between $150 and $250. The judge says the court had summoned 111 prospective jurors for an April criminal trial. The trial had to be postponed when only 35 jurors presented themselves.

Officials say postponed trial creates a loss in court time, cost for out-of-state witnesses and other costs.

