Light rail passenger hit by car near 19th Avenue

Phoenix police said that a person was hit by a car after exiting the light rail near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road Tuesday morning.

Police said that a person got off the light rail and ran in front of a vehicle that was headed westbound.

The driver of the vehicle was pulled over right away and called 911.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition.

The intersection was closed for a time but has since been reopened.

