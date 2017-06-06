Man shot near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that occurred near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road Tuesday morning.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound in the middle of the road.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Right now, Phoenix police officers are talking with family members and other people who heard the gunshots in the area.

Police say the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The case is under investigation.

