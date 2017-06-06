Heat may have caused woman's car window to shatter

One Valley woman said the extreme heat shattered her car's windshield while she was driving.

Jasmine Berthold told AZ Family that she had a tiny crack in her back window.

Berthold said when the temperatures soared over 100 degrees, it 'simply shattered.'

It's an urban legend that windshields can shatter due to Arizona's heat. AAA officials say it is possible.

According to AAA Arizona's website, the heat can cause chips and cracks to spread, so those 100-plus-degree days can do a number on a car's windshield.

AAA sees about 20 percent increase in glass repairs during the summer and they recommend drivers to replace their windshields if there are cracks.

For more information, visit az.aaa.com.

