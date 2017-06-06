Dog killed in Scottsdale house fire

Crews with Scottsdale, Tempe and Phoenix fire departments are on the scene of a house fire at 68th Street and Cheery Lynn Road.

According to Scottsdale Fire, this was a bedroom fire with extension up into the attic.

Firefighters were able quickly to address the safety of the occupants inside, control the fire and assisted in reviving one cat with our specialty FIDO bag.

One family dog was killed.

Scottsdale Fire said that one person was transported to the hospital in stable condition for smoke inhalation.

No other injuries are reported.

The fire is under investigation.

#BREAKING Firefighters say Scottsdale fire at hoarder house is like a dumpster fire #azfamily pic.twitter.com/qWv8GdzvRD — Lina de Florias (@linadeflorias) June 6, 2017

Scottsdale Tempe and Phoenix on scene of house fire. 68th and Cherry lynn. All occupants out. pic.twitter.com/UrXiipCmYG — ScottsdaleFD (@ScottsdaleFire) June 6, 2017

