MCACC waiving adoption fees

Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
Police say neighbor shoots father trying to drown infants
Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter was fatally shot by a neighbor.More >
Newborn baby girl found abandoned in Tempe parking lot
A passerby walking through a parking lot outside a Food City grocery store in Tempe discovered a newborn baby girl that had been abandoned in a shopping cart in triple-digit heat.More >
Eli Thompson, the 'Miracle Baby' born without a nose, dies at age 2
MAn Alabama toddler who fought against the odds and melted hearts worldwide, died at just 2 years old, his family confirmed.More >
Kissing bug disease more dangerous than thought, study finds
It's a bug that's commonly found here in Arizona. Now a new study by doctors in Brazil found the infection kissing bugs can cause can more than double a person's risk of death.More >
Man rescued from SUV after crashing into a pool
Crews with the Scottsdale fire and police departments rescued a man after he crashed his SUV into a pool on Monday evening.More >
FOUND: Missing Mesa mother and child return home
The Mesa Police Department is asking the public to help them find a missing mother and a 6-month-old girl in the area.More >
Consumer alert: Watch where you place a popular car air freshener
Consumer alert: Watch where you place a popular car air freshener.More >
Rescued baby otter finally named
The baby otter that was found abandoned in an East Valley canal in April finally has a name.More >
Man dies after swimming with new tattoo
It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.More >
Caught on camera: Driver hits bicyclist, takes off
Police said a driver hit a teenage bicyclist last month and then drove off in Phoenix. (Monday, June 5, 2017)More >
Consumer alert: Watch where you place a popular car air freshener
A popular air freshener can cause big problems for drivers if put in the wrong place. (Monday, June 5, 2017)More >
Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter was fatally shot by a neighbor.
Newborn left in shopping cart in Tempe
A newborn was found abandoned in a shopping cart in Tempe and was feet away from a fire station, a Safe Haven location. (Monday, June 5, 2017)More >
Rescued baby otter finally named
The baby otter that was found abandoned in an East Valley canal in April finally has a name.More >
RAW VIDEO: Rattlesnake swimming in water at Lake Pleasant
Here's something you don't see every day, a rattlesnake was caught on camera swimming in the water at Lake Pleasant. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2rNN1Ih.More >
