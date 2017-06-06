MCACC waiving adoption fees

It's the busy time of year for Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.

Shelter officials are trying to clear out the kennels for an expected influx of dogs and cats.

All month long, MCACC is waiving adoption fees for dogs 40 pounds or heavier. This waived fee includes spay, neuter, vaccination services and a license.

MCACC is also waiving all adoption fees for dogs and cats under three months of age. That special is just for this Saturday and Sunday.

“Fourth of July is by far the busiest," said Melissa Gable with MCACC.

" So, what we are trying to so is to be a little proactive, anticipating that the kennels will be even fuller than they are now in about a month. So, we are trying to make as much space as possible throughout the month of June."

Shelter officials said the event time is from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.

MCACC has two Valley locations, in Phoenix and in Mesa.

For more information, visit maricopa.gov/pets.

