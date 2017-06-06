Proposal to change Missouri Avenue put on hold

The idea was to make the road from 19th Avenue to 24th Street more pedestrian-friendly. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A proposal that would reduce travel lanes throughout Missouri Avenue and add bike lanes in certain areas has been put on hold.

The idea was to make the road from 19th Avenue to 24th Street more pedestrian-friendly.

However, the City of Phoenix received so much opposition from the public the plan was suspended. Those who live in that area have said before that the changes would hurt an already-congested corridor during the morning and afternoon commutes.

Officials invested $80,000 into the proposition and they said they learned a lot about the area.

"Traffic volume, the usage, the level of service of the intersections and even some of the improvements that are needed on the street, all of that are part of the feasibility study that will be included in the larger project," said Mark Melnychenko, the City of Phoenix Street Transportation Department's deputy director.

The deal isn't dead.

There will be another open house for community feedback in the upcoming months.

