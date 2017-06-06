Hit & run prompts talks of changes at central Phoenix intersection

Posted: Updated:
A man in a crosswalk was hit by a car and the victim wants changes made to the intersection. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) A man in a crosswalk was hit by a car and the victim wants changes made to the intersection. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
The intersection is located at Seventh Avenue and Turney. There are white signs on either side of the intersection directing traffic to stop for pedestrians just ahead of the crosswalk. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The intersection is located at Seventh Avenue and Turney. There are white signs on either side of the intersection directing traffic to stop for pedestrians just ahead of the crosswalk. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Brent Church says he was walking home after a trip to Sunrise Market when the crash happened. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Brent Church says he was walking home after a trip to Sunrise Market when the crash happened. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A Phoenix man is recovering from serious injuries at a local hospital after he was hit by a truck while crossing Seventh Avenue in a crosswalk. The driver took off.

"Both legs are broke, both arms are broke," Brent Church said.

The 51-year-old spoke to us from his hospital bed saying he wanted to share his story for a couple of reasons.

"I'd like both things to happen, catch them and put something at that intersection," said Church.

The intersection is located at Seventh Avenue and Turney. There are white signs on either side of the intersection directing traffic to stop for pedestrians just ahead of the crosswalk.

Church says he was walking home after a trip to Sunrise Market when the crash happened.

"The guy looked like he was trying to change lanes so he could avoid me and then he just sped up," Church said.

He didn't stand a chance. The driver took off. Witnesses say it was a smaller white pickup truck with a ladder rack on it. Unfortunately, they were not able to get the license plate as they were trying to help Church.

"I was facing away from the crosswalk but I heard a loud horrible thump and I knew what it was and I turned around and looked over there and there was a man laying in the street," Stacy Louis said.

It's something Stacy Louis is all too familiar with. He says as is, the crosswalk is dangerous for pedestrians partly because there's not enough of a warning to drivers that there's a crosswalk there.

"This is the fifth time to my knowledge that I've been here when this has happened in the four years that I've owned Stacy's at Melrose," said Louis. "It can't keep happening."

Ideally, Louis and Church would like to see some type of light at the intersection, perhaps similar to the H.A.W.K crosswalk system down the road which alerts drivers with a flashing yellow light and then solid red light of pedestrians crossing.

Louis admits that maybe unlikely, just given the proximity to the current H.A.W.K. crosswalk, so he's willing to settle for a more simple solution like more signage and he plans to petition the City of Phoenix to make something happen.

"At least I want them to put a yellow flashing sign, showing crosswalk coming up," he said.

Church is hoping a change is made sooner rather than later before another pedestrian is hit in that crosswalk. He still has a tough road ahead, including multiple surgeries and rehab.

Anyone with information on the hit and run is asked to call Phoenix Police.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Amanda GoodmanAmanda Goodman joined Arizona’s Family in May 2014.

Click to learn more about Amanda.

Amanda Goodman

The Yuma native and ASU Walter Cronkite School graduate is delighted to be back home in Arizona.

Goodman started her career in St. George, Utah, working at an independent station. While there, she was able to do a little bit of everything from reporting to anchoring to shooting her own video and even producing.

From there, she headed east to West Virginia, working at the No. 1 station in the Huntington, Charleston market, WSAZ-TV.

Before returning to Arizona, Goodman spent the past three years at KRQE-TV in Albuquerque. During her time there, she covered many high-profile, stories including the murder trial of a former Albuquerque police officer, the Las Conchas wildfire that threatened Los Alamos National Lab, and the massive Wallow Fire that made its way into New Mexico from Arizona.

When she’s not reporting and tweeting, Goodman spends a lot of her free time hanging out with family and friends.

She also loves to travel and has been to four, soon to be five, continents.

Goodman is so excited to be back home and can’t wait to share some of your stories.

Hide bio