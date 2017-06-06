Hit & run prompts talks of changes at central Phoenix intersection

Brent Church says he was walking home after a trip to Sunrise Market when the crash happened. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The intersection is located at Seventh Avenue and Turney. There are white signs on either side of the intersection directing traffic to stop for pedestrians just ahead of the crosswalk. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man in a crosswalk was hit by a car and the victim wants changes made to the intersection. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Phoenix man is recovering from serious injuries at a local hospital after he was hit by a truck while crossing Seventh Avenue in a crosswalk. The driver took off.

"Both legs are broke, both arms are broke," Brent Church said.

The 51-year-old spoke to us from his hospital bed saying he wanted to share his story for a couple of reasons.

"I'd like both things to happen, catch them and put something at that intersection," said Church.

Church says he was walking home after a trip to Sunrise Market when the crash happened.

"The guy looked like he was trying to change lanes so he could avoid me and then he just sped up," Church said.

He didn't stand a chance. The driver took off. Witnesses say it was a smaller white pickup truck with a ladder rack on it. Unfortunately, they were not able to get the license plate as they were trying to help Church.

"I was facing away from the crosswalk but I heard a loud horrible thump and I knew what it was and I turned around and looked over there and there was a man laying in the street," Stacy Louis said.

It's something Stacy Louis is all too familiar with. He says as is, the crosswalk is dangerous for pedestrians partly because there's not enough of a warning to drivers that there's a crosswalk there.

"This is the fifth time to my knowledge that I've been here when this has happened in the four years that I've owned Stacy's at Melrose," said Louis. "It can't keep happening."

Ideally, Louis and Church would like to see some type of light at the intersection, perhaps similar to the H.A.W.K crosswalk system down the road which alerts drivers with a flashing yellow light and then solid red light of pedestrians crossing.

Louis admits that maybe unlikely, just given the proximity to the current H.A.W.K. crosswalk, so he's willing to settle for a more simple solution like more signage and he plans to petition the City of Phoenix to make something happen.

"At least I want them to put a yellow flashing sign, showing crosswalk coming up," he said.

Church is hoping a change is made sooner rather than later before another pedestrian is hit in that crosswalk. He still has a tough road ahead, including multiple surgeries and rehab.

Anyone with information on the hit and run is asked to call Phoenix Police.

