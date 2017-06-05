Suspect identified in hit-and-run crash on I-10

The man behind a serious hit-and-run crash during the weekend on the Interstate 10 has been identified and his mugshot was released, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Jonathan Suarez, from Yuma, drove off after the crash on Sunday afternoon but was later arrested by the Phoenix Police Department, DPS said.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Motorcyclist injured, 1 person arrested in hit-and-run]

Troopers said he was in a Chevrolet car when he crashed with a motorcyclist just after 3 p.m. in the HOV lane heading west on the freeway near 51st Avenue.

The motorcyclist, Jacqueline Castillo, 35, from Glendale, was seriously hurt and taken to Banner University Medical Center.

Police didn't say how they found 23-year-old Suarez.

He faces multiple charges.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.