Buying losing lottery tickets to claim on your taxes - legal or illegal?

By Ashlee DeMartino
Plenty of people play.

"This is it this is my retirement," said Eric Worrall.

But not everyone wins and those losing tickets usually wind up.

"When I figure out it's not the winning numbers, then I recycle them," said Worrall.

Don't trash that losing ticket because it is tax deductible.

“You can only write off losses to the extent that you have winnings," said Aaron Blau.

In other words, if you spent two bucks on a ticket that wins you $500, you have to pay taxes.

But if you spent $500 on tickets and you win $500, you break even and then pay no taxes.

So some people are actually willing to risk it all buying other people's losing tickets on eBay to get the write-off.

"No receipt with payment then yes, defiantly at risk for having it disallowed,” said Blau.

Now you are betting Uncle Sam won't check.

Although selling the tickets on eBay isn't illegal the seller has to remember one thing.

"Any money that you make from the sale of those tickets that is also going to be taxable," said Blau. 

