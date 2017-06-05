Man rescued from car after crashing into a pool

Crews rescued the man from the SUV before it went underwater on its side. (Source: Scottsdale Fire Department)

Crews with the Scottsdale fire and police departments rescued a man after he crashed his SUV into a pool on Monday evening.

It happened in the area of 110th Street and Cholla Street, which is just north of East Via Linda.

M.D. Clark with the Scottsdale Fire Department said the disabled elderly man crashed through a block fence and into a backyard swimming pool.

Crews rescued the man from the SUV before it went underwater on its side. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No one else was hurt.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

Scottsdale fire and PD make rescue when car goes into backyard pool. pic.twitter.com/sTN4AdDAtW — ScottsdaleFD (@ScottsdaleFire) June 6, 2017

