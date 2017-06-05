Caught on camera: Driver hits teenage bicyclist, takes off

The teen said everything went black right before he got hit. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Dillon suffered a scraped knee and elbow, concussion, required nine stitches in his head and had his glasses shattered. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The driver of a car who hit a teen while he was crossing the street on his bike did not slow down and never stopped. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The driver of a car who hit a teen while he was crossing the street on his bike did not slow down and never stopped.

Dillon Neumeyer, 13, narrowly escaped with his life. The accident happened Thursday, May 25 around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of 43rd and Grover avenues in Glendale.

Dillon suffered a scraped knee and elbow, concussion, required nine stitches in his head and had his glasses shattered.

“It was green for me to go. The car ran the red light and when I saw him, it was too late to stop. He hit front tire and I flew off,” said Neumeyer.

The teen said everything went black right before he got hit. The next thing he knew he was up on his feet.

“I kind of panicked because I thought other cars were coming in the intersection, too. So, I just ran over to the sidewalk,” said Dillon. “The guy who hit me just kept going but a bunch of other people on the road stopped to help me.”

Cory Neumeyer said he and his wife were both at home waiting for his son to return from hanging out with a friend. That’s when he said his son called and told him he had been hit by a car.

“I didn’t believe him at first. I thought he was playing a joke and then a woman got on the phone and said he did get hit by a car,” said Neumeyer.

The teen’s parents rushed to the scene a few blocks from their home. They found their son bleeding from the head, but conscious and talking and seemingly OK.

“Dillon was really lucky that he only got clipped. If he had gotten hit head on or he’d of been a foot further in the intersection he wouldn’t be here,” said Neumeyer.

A homeowner who lives nearby informed the family that his home security camera recorded the accident. The video shows the teen riding his bike east on Grover Avenue in the crosswalk on 43rd Avenue.

You can see a dark sedan type vehicle drive through the intersection northbound and clip the front of Dillon's bike sending him flying.

“I saw them swerve at first to try to avoid me. So, I’m pretty sure he definitely knew that he hit me. I’m mad about it. I want to find him and make him buy me a new bike,” said the young man.

Phoenix police are investigating. They have a copy of the video. But so far not a lot has been done, according to Neumeyer.

“It’s been about a week and a half since it’s happened and I haven’t heard anything from the police. I called the police station a couple of times and I got a call back that they’re very busy and they haven’t assigned a detective yet. So, I just keep calling. Squeaky wheel gets the grease. I want to catch this guy, want something done. He’s OK, so, that’s great. But I want this person to be punished. I’d like for him to pay, you know, medical bills,” said Neumeyer.

While he waits for police to investigate further, Neumeyer is doing some of his own detective work.

“He got hit 3:46 pm. So, I’ve been going up to the corner around 3:15 p.m. and staying until about 4:15pm a few times with my camera with the big telephoto lens looking for cars that look like it that have damage and taking pictures so when it does get assigned a detective I’ll be able to pass that on,” said Neumeyer.

The younger Neumeyer said he has not gotten on a bike since the accident and when he does, he thinks he will have some fear crossing large roads.

His father hopes this will make him more cautious, even though he does not believe the accident was his son’s fault. Neumeyer knows, the end result could have been much worse.

“One second later, a foot further, he would of probably been dead. The car looked like he was probably doing 50 or 60 miles an hour and if he would have been hit head-on, there’s no way he would have made it,” said Neumeyer.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.