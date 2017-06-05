8-year-old Phoenix girl shatters state record in 800 meter dash

Shay Colosimo broke the Arizona state record in the 800 meters last month at Mesa Community College. (Source: Santino Colosimo)

In 2015, Phoenix’s Santino Colosimo took his 6-year-old daughter Shay to a local track to try a new sport.

“Running is the foundation of any sport so I thought we would just try that,” said Colosimo. “We saw her footwork and her movement and it just kind of went from there.”

Indeed it did.

Shay Colosimo is now 8 years old. She just completed second grade and she may just be one of the fastest sprinters for her age group in the entire country.

Last month, Shay won the state championship in the 800-meter dash, shattering the state record with a time of 2:50.71. Shay’s time bested the previous record by almost three seconds.

“It was very, very, very exciting,” said Shay. “I broke the state record so that means I’m a state champion so that’s pretty cool.”

Colosimo is a proud father and coach.

“It’s fun when you see them grow and develop,” said Colosimo. “But like I’ve told Shay, the most important thing between her and I is our relationship and that is priceless to me.”

Colosimo and Shay work out together five nights a week, two hours a night.

“All the conversations her and I have on the track when it’s just her and I alone,” said Colosimo, "When it’s just her and I on the drive home, the bond I have with her, it’s just the greatest thing.”

Shay is a busy girl. Aside from her work on the track, she gets straight A's in school and has developed a love of reading.

“It’s not actually hard,” Shay says of all her activities. “I can focus on one thing and then I get a break. After school, I don’t need to focus on school anymore. Then when it’s time to do track, I have time for that.”

Next up for the Colosimos – The USA Track and Field Nationals in Kansas in late July where Shay will compete in multiple events hoping to capture a national championship.

“I broke the state record,” said Shay. “So I believe in myself that I can break the national record.”

Some may be surprised there’s organized track to this competitive level for children this young but Shay, even at the age of 8, has multiple coaches and multiple sponsors.

“The USATF, they do a great job,” said Colosimo. “They start the kids young. It’s super competitive. It like the Olympics. It’s the Olympics for kids.”

