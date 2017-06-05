Newborn baby girl found abandoned in Tempe parking lot

A newborn baby girl was found abandoned in a Tempe parking lot near 1338 E. Apache Boulevard Sunday night, according to Tempe police.

A pedestrian was walking near the area when she came across the newborn and reported it to the store manager.

The manager found the baby girl wrapped in a blanket and placed inside a backpack within a shopping cart, Tempe police said.

The baby was transported to the hospital and is currently in good health.

Tempe police are seeking the public's help identifying the baby girl and encourage anyone with information about her identity to contact Tempe police at 480-350-8311.

Tempe police would like to remind the community, all fire departments and hospitals are considered safe havens, which according to state law indicates that a person will not face criminal charges for leaving an unharmed newborn baby with a Safe Haven provider.

Please contact Tempe Police with any information. 480-350-8311 pic.twitter.com/U8qkriwq0t — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) June 5, 2017

