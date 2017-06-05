Serious motorcycle crash closes US 60 westbound at Loop 101

A motorcycle accident leading to serious injuries has closed US 60 westbound at the Loop 101 Price Freeway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

All traffic must exit to Loop 101 northbound. There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway and drivers are urged to exit early and avoid the area.

The motorcyclist lost control of his three-wheeled motorcycle and went down. The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Banner Desert.

Motorists should consider using alternate routes like Loop 202 Red Mountain and Santan freeways.

The eastbound lanes of US 60 remain open.

For the most current information about highway closures and restrictions statewide, visit ADOT's Travel Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow us on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511.

