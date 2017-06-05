Arizona Lightning by Royal Norman

By Royal Norman, 3TV Chief Meteorologist
Lightning over downtown Phoenix (Source: Bryan Snider Photography) Lightning over downtown Phoenix (Source: Bryan Snider Photography)
Lightning near Tucson. (Source: Lori Grace Bailey Photography) Lightning near Tucson. (Source: Lori Grace Bailey Photography)
Positive streamers reach up to meet step leader (Source: Mike Olbinski Photography) Positive streamers reach up to meet step leader (Source: Mike Olbinski Photography)
Positive Lightning. (Source: Karen Swanson Photography) Positive Lightning. (Source: Karen Swanson Photography)
Sprite Lightning. (Source: Ben Cherry Photography) Sprite Lightning. (Source: Ben Cherry Photography)
Don’t mess with lightning. Period. All the experts, people much smarter than me, say that when a storm approaches and you hear thunder, stop your outdoor activities immediately and seek shelter in a building or a car. Stay there until the storm passes. 

There’s lots of lightning in Arizona and much of it comes during the monsoon. On average, the state sees more than ½ a million lightning strikes, lightning that strikes the ground, and probably more than 2 million total flashes or more when you count lightning within clouds. 

Which brings up the interesting question. Is it really cloud-to-ground or the other way around? Or a little bit of both?

A little of both turns out.

Most lightning that strikes the ground is negatively charged. It starts with an invisible “stepped leader” from the cloud. As it nears the ground, it’s met by a “streamer” which is a positive charge reaching up. When they meet, a “return stroke” of bright light travels back to the cloud at more than 50,000 miles a second. That’s the first part we usually see. Lightning can flicker along essentially the same channel more than a dozen times.

Positive lightning works the same way, just reversed, with a positive leader from the top of the thunderstorm meeting an uprising negative streamer to make the electric connection. Positive lightning can be 10 times more powerful than negative lightning and strike farther from a storm. It also does more damage and, probably, is responsible for most of the lightning-caused wildfires.

We’ll talk about sprites later this summer. And bipolar lightning. Yeah, it’s a real thing. In the meantime, stay safe when thunderstorms form and lightning develops.

  Arizona Lightning by Royal Norman

    There are over a half million lightning strikes across Arizona in a given year, most of that occurring during the summer monsoon. It's beautiful, yet very dangerous.

  Monsoon Season 101

    Monsoon season is almost here.  From monster dust storms to flash flooding, the seasonal shift in our weather pattern brings dramatic changes to your summer forecast.     

  Summer shape up: 7 ways to get (or stay) fit when it's too hot outside

    Kim Quintero and Olivia Fierro at OrangeTheory Fitness Central Phoenix. (Source: Kim Quintero)Kim Quintero and Olivia Fierro at OrangeTheory Fitness Central Phoenix. (Source: Kim Quintero)

    Instead of using the heat as an excuse for being a couch potato, now is the time to get creative when it comes to exercising.

