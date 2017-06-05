Consumer alert: Watch where you place a popular car air freshenerPosted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," digital rights specialist and author Aaron Perzanowski said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
3 On Your Side
Consumer alert: Watch where you place a popular car air freshener
Consumer alert: Watch where you place a popular car air freshener
3 on Your Side puts money back in consumers' pockets in 2017
3 on Your Side puts money back in consumers' pockets in 2017
3 On Your Side is not just great at solving consumers' problems, the team also is excellent at getting people their money back. We keep a running total that we update monthly.More >
3 On Your Side is not just great at solving consumers' problems, the team also is excellent at getting people their money back. We keep a running total that we update monthly.More >
3 On Your Side
May results for 3 On Your Side
May results for 3 On Your Side
3 On Your Side helped recoup more than $12,000 for our viewers during the month of May.More >
3 On Your Side helped recoup more than $12,000 for our viewers during the month of May.More >
3 On Your Side
Homeowner says warranty company won't repair A/C
Homeowner says warranty company won't repair A/C
With the help of a crane, Jody Clute is having a new air conditioner installed on her roof. It's a big investment she's been worrying about ever since her old air conditioner recently broke down.More >
With the help of a crane, Jody Clute is having a new air conditioner installed on her roof. It's a big investment she's been worrying about ever since her old air conditioner recently broke down.More >
3 On Your Side
Digging yourself out of the student loan crisis
Digging yourself out of the student loan crisis
Do you have student loans you’re trying to pay off? You’re not alone. Lenders say, collectively, they are owed $1.3 trillion from borrowers.More >
Do you have student loans you’re trying to pay off? You’re not alone. Lenders say, collectively, they are owed $1.3 trillion from borrowers.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumer travel trend
Consumer travel trend
Some home-rental sites target are geared toward specific types of travelers.More >
Some home-rental sites target are geared toward specific types of travelers.More >
3 On Your Side
Online returns made easier
Online returns made easier
Companies are making it easier to return items.More >
Companies are making it easier to return items.More >
3 On Your Side
Valley senior citizen stuck in 'free trial offer'
Valley senior citizen stuck in 'free trial offer'
Valley woman has already been billed a total of $800 for products she says she doesn't want.More >
Valley woman has already been billed a total of $800 for products she says she doesn't want.More >
3 On Your Side
Valley man finally gets tax refund
Valley man finally gets tax refund
A viewer in tonight's 3 On Your Side says he should have received his Arizona tax refund back in mid-March, that was two months ago. And he says when he calls the department of revenue, he gets nowhere.More >
A viewer in tonight's 3 On Your Side says he should have received his Arizona tax refund back in mid-March, that was two months ago. And he says when he calls the department of revenue, he gets nowhere.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Eli Thompson, the 'Miracle Baby' born without a nose, dies at age 2
Eli Thompson, the 'Miracle Baby' born without a nose, dies at age 2
MAn Alabama toddler who fought against the odds and melted hearts worldwide, died at just 2 years old, his family confirmed.More >
MAn Alabama toddler who fought against the odds and melted hearts worldwide, died at just 2 years old, his family confirmed.More >
2 bodies pulled from canal in west Valley
2 bodies pulled from canal in west Valley
Dive teams were called out twice overnight to find bodies in a west Valley canal.More >
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
Police say neighbor shoots father trying to drown infants
Police say neighbor shoots father trying to drown infants
Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter was fatally shot by a neighbor.More >
Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter was fatally shot by a neighbor.More >
TSA selling lost and surrendered items every first Friday of the month
TSA selling lost and surrendered items every first Friday of the month
The first Friday of every month TSA will be selling items that were lost or surrendered to TSA agents at Sky Harbor Airport.More >
The first Friday of every month TSA will be selling items that were lost or surrendered to TSA agents at Sky Harbor Airport.More >
Man dies after swimming with new tattoo
Man dies after swimming with new tattoo
It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.More >
It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.More >
FOUND: Missing Mesa mother and child return home
FOUND: Missing Mesa mother and child return home
The Mesa Police Department is asking the public to help them find a missing mother and a 6-month-old girl in the area.More >
The Mesa Police Department is asking the public to help them find a missing mother and a 6-month-old girl in the area.More >
Woman found dead near 7th Street and Indian School Road
Woman found dead near 7th Street and Indian School Road
Phoenix police are investigating after a person was found dead in Phoenix.More >
Phoenix police are investigating after a person was found dead in Phoenix.More >
Newborn baby girl found abandoned in Tempe parking lot
Newborn baby girl found abandoned in Tempe parking lot
A passerby walking through a parking lot outside a Food City grocery store in Tempe discovered a newborn baby girl that had been abandoned in a shopping cart in triple-digit heat.More >
A passerby walking through a parking lot outside a Food City grocery store in Tempe discovered a newborn baby girl that had been abandoned in a shopping cart in triple-digit heat.More >
Lawyer accused of sharing long kisses, candy and cell phone with inmate
Lawyer accused of sharing long kisses, candy and cell phone with inmate
Police say an inmate received a lot more than just sound legal advice from his attorney on her visits to the Clark County Detention Center.More >
Police say an inmate received a lot more than just sound legal advice from his attorney on her visits to the Clark County Detention Center.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
ASU Robotics turns to nature for inspiration
ASU Robotics turns to nature for inspiration
ASU Robotics students have developed a robot that mimics a sea turtle as part of a research project looking at ways to integrate computer science, biology and engineering.More >
ASU Robotics students have developed a robot that mimics a sea turtle as part of a research project looking at ways to integrate computer science, biology and engineering.More >
Hit & run prompts talks of changes at central Phoenix intersection
Hit & run prompts talks of changes at central Phoenix intersection
A Phoenix man is recovering from serious injuries at a local hospital after he was hit by a truck while crossing Seventh Avenue in a crosswalk. The driver took off.More >
A Phoenix man is recovering from serious injuries at a local hospital after he was hit by a truck while crossing Seventh Avenue in a crosswalk. The driver took off.More >
Kissing bug disease more dangerous than thought, study finds
Kissing bug disease more dangerous than thought, study finds
It's a bug that's commonly found here in Arizona. Now a new study by doctor's in Brazil, found deaths, fueled by the infection kissing bugs can cause, more than double a person's risk of death.More >
It's a bug that's commonly found here in Arizona. Now a new study by doctor's in Brazil, found deaths, fueled by the infection kissing bugs can cause, more than double a person's risk of death.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumer alert: Watch where you place a popular car air freshener
Consumer alert: Watch where you place a popular car air freshener
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
TSA selling lost and surrendered items
TSA selling lost and surrendered items
The first Friday of every month TSA will be selling items that were lost or surrendered to TSA agents at Sky Harbor Airport.More >
The first Friday of every month TSA will be selling items that were lost or surrendered to TSA agents at Sky Harbor Airport.More >
2 bodies pulled from canal in west Valley
2 bodies pulled from canal in west Valley
19th century home set for demolition
19th century home set for demolition
A 19th century home located at 357 4th Avenue in Phoenix faces demolition. Some preservationists want to see the structure saved and put to good use. However, the house has been abandoned for many years and the developer who owns the property found that renovating it would cost more than what the property is worth. (Sunday, June 4, 2017)More >
Video: Man leaps through car window to save stranger's life
Video: Man leaps through car window to save stranger's life
(Source: Dixon Police Department / Facebook)More >
RAW VIDEO: Rattlesnake swimming in water at Lake Pleasant
RAW VIDEO: Rattlesnake swimming in water at Lake Pleasant
Here's something you don't see every day, a rattlesnake was caught on camera swimming in the water at Lake Pleasant. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2rNN1Ih.More >
Here's something you don't see every day, a rattlesnake was caught on camera swimming in the water at Lake Pleasant. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2rNN1Ih.More >
Searchers go to Cave Creek dam again looking for missing Valley mom
Searchers go to Cave Creek dam again looking for missing Valley mom
It's been almost a month since Valley mom Christine Mustafa went missing from her north Phoenix home. (June 4, 2017)More >