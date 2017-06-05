Queen of Clean: Keeping sportswear stain free

Most of the moms, who have kids that play any kind of sports, are constantly asking me how to clean the mud, grass, dirt, food, smell and yes, even blood out of uniforms. Until now it was a hand scrubbing nightmare. I have always recommended Fels Naptha Laundry Bar Soap which is a great product, works well, but requires lots of rubbing by hand into each stain on each uniform.

All that has just changed because I found a product that does it all!

ESPRO SPORTS CLEANER STAIN REMOVER WITH ODOR-GUARD: It removes grass stains, dirt, blood, sweat stains, red clay, grease, juice stains and more AND it's easy to use! It is safe on all fabrics and surfaces and it is environmentally friendly. It works on uniforms, jerseys, athletic apparel, and all sports equipment. It also removes odors during the cleaning process.

For tough stains spray it on and lightly work it in with a soft brush. On normal stains it usually works by spraying it on liberally and letting it sit for 30 minutes or so. For convenience you can leave it on up to 24 hours and then spray again and launder as usual with your regular detergent.

For sports equipment, such as gloves, spray and let sit 2 to 5 minutes and wipe dry with a clean cloth. If cleaning fabric surfaces, let air dry. One last thing about ESPRO, it is a great stain remover for any stain on any fabric, even delicates. It can be used on carpet stains, urine stains and even food coloring stains!

CAUTION: Do not use chlorine bleach on uniforms. It can damage the material and bleach out lettering. Do not wash with other fabrics. Cotton fabrics will create lint which will stick to the lettering on uniform shirts.

WHERE TO BUY: Walmart, AMAZON and sports specialty stores. Go to ESPROclean.com for a store locator and more information

FELS NAPTHA LAUNDRY BAR SOAP: It's still a great cleaner for a few dirty spots on uniforms, clothes and shoes.

BASEBALL CAPS: You can spray hats with the ESPRO SPORTS CLEANER, laundry spotter or Spot Shot Instant Carpet Stain Remover to remove stains. Then put them in the dishwasher on the top rack with Twenty Mule Team Borax in the detergent dispenser. Do not use automatic dishwasher detergent. It will bleach the color from the hats. Run up to the dry cycle, remove and reshape the hats over a jar, coffee canister etc. Let air dry out of the sun.

BASEBALL GLOVES AND NON-WASHABLE EQUIPMENT: To remove odor without water, sprinkle a light coat of ODORZOUT over the equipment. Let sit 24 hours and shake off. Repeat if needed. ODORZOUT is 100-percent natural and can be shaken off outside over grass or flower beds with no harm. Buy on Amazon, or Google for a store locator.

SHOES AND CLEATS: Allow any wet dirt, mud or soil to dry then using a stiff brush, brush off all you can. On white shoes, non-gel toothpaste and an old tooth brush is a good cleaner. Brush it in to clean and remove stains and clean off with a damp/wet cloth.

For cleats, again, let them dry and then brush with a firm, stiff brush to remove everything you can. Try rinsing them off with a light, thin stream from the hose. Scrub with a stiff brush and Fels Naptha or dish washing liquid. Rinse and let dry.

REMOVE SHOE ODOR: Sprinkle ODORZOUT in shoes when you take them off. A small amount is all you need. It will absorb odor like a sponge absorbs water. Shake outside before wearing or over, trash, sink or toilet. It is 100% safe and will not harm skin or feet. You can also take an old athletic sock and put ODORZOUT in it and tie it shut. Tuck into your shoes after wearing each time for total odor control.