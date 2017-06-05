Democrat Steve Farley launches bid to be next Arizona governor

Democratic state Sen. Steve Farley announced Monday that he has formally entered the race to knock Republican Gov. Doug Ducey out of office next year.

Farley scheduled a late Monday afternoon event in his hometown of Tucson to make an announcement but went ahead and jumped in with a Twitter posting. He's made no secret of his intent to run for governor.

Farley is a highly visible member of the Senate, serving as assistant minority leader and often serving up sharp criticism of legislation pushed by majority Republicans.

The 54-year-old, who runs a graphic design and art company in Tucson, says "there's a way out of the mess" created by Ducey and the Legislature and he knows the way.

He joins Arizona State University professor David Garcia and political unknown Noah Dyer in the race for the Democratic nomination for governor. Ducey so far is unopposed in the Republican primary.

It's official: I'm in for governor. I have a vision for Arizona to make our great state even better. https://t.co/pDeMPHxA7v #AZGOV — Steve Farley (@SteveFarleyAZ) June 5, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.