Young Boxer David Courtney fighting for a better life

20-year old David Courtney hasn't had the easiest life. His parents separated when he was fifteen. He moved in with his uncle who was arrested for selling drugs. David was turned over to the State of Arizona's Child Protection services where he lived in several different group homes. When he turned eighteen he moved in with his grandparents who have him a stable home.

Through all this, David managed to discover his love for boxing. He aims to be a featherweight champion one day. Trying to help his grandparents out financially, David went pro after just three amateur fights. It wasn't the wisest move, because he wasn't ready. He suffered loss after loss and realized he wasn't focused enough.

His attitude and training have turned around 180 percent. He's training harder than ever and has dedicated himself to be the best boxer possible. "He can fight and has heart.," says Boxing Manager Tommy Garcia. A positive step taken because boxing could be his ticket to a better life.

