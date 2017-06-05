Mesa police searching for missing mother and child

Grace Delgado and her daughter, Gracie Rose Stewart were last seen Sunday night after 6:00 p.m.(Source: Mesa Police Department)

The Mesa Police Department is asking the public to help them find a missing mother and a 6-month-old girl in the area.

29-year-old Deanna Grace Delgado and her daughter, Gracie Rose Stewart were last seen Sunday night after 6:00 p.m.

According to Mesa police, Delgado's sister dropped the two off at their home near the intersection of Southern Avenue and Horne Street.

Delgado sent a message to boyfriend stating she had her daughter and the stroller.

They have not been seen or heard from since. Her family is very concerned for their welfare.

Police described Delgado as a female Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes, 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.

While Stewart is described as a female Hispanic with black hair, brown eyes and weighs about 25 pounds.

If anyone has information on their whereabouts, you are urged to contact Mesa Police at 480-644-2211.

