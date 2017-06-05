FOUND: Missing Mesa mother and child return home

Deanna Grace Delgado and her daughter, Gracie Rose Stewart were last seen Sunday night after 6:00 p.m.(Source: Mesa Police Department)

After missing for nearly 24 hours, a missing mother and a 6-month-old girl from Mesa have been found.

Police said 29-year-old Deanna Grace Delgado and her daughter, Gracie Rose Stewart returned home and are OK. Detectives haven't said where they were or what they were up to.

They were last seen Sunday night at their home near the intersection of Southern Avenue and Horne Street around 6:00 p.m. and then reported missing.

