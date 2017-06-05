State Farm Career Fair

State Farm is hiring. The company will once again host a career fair on June 5th, at Hilton Phoenix Airport. State Farm is offering full and part-time careers for qualified applicants. Join us and learn more about State Farm careers. You will have an opportunity to network with State Farm leaders and recruiters while exploring part-time and full-time positions. Interviews may be conducted.



State Farm will be recruiting for the following entry level positions: Customer Service, Inbound Sales, Claims: ILR, Express, Property and Injury, State Farm Bank and Systems/IT. Recruiters will be onsite to discuss the current opportunities, benefits and application process. State Farm is also seeking candidates with bilingual customer service experience in Cantonese, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese.



For more information, visit: https://www.statefarm.com/careers/become-an-employee/career-fairs

New Employee Benefits (full & part-time):

Starting pay over $15.50 and higher an hour

Health Insurance Options

Tuition Reimbursement (increased to $7,500 annually)

401(k) and fully funded pension plan

Monday, June 5, 2017 9:00 a.m. 3:00 p.m.

Hilton Phoenix Airport 2435 South 47th St., Phoenix, AZ 85034

Spring cleaning to last all year

With summer quickly approaching, some people can start to lose that Spring cleaning motivation they once had, which means things in your home can literally start piling up. We join an organizing expert with the five Spring cleaning habits she says you can adopt right now that'll last all year long.

These tips can include:

-keeping surfaces clear,

-keeping small items contained

-storage tips,

-dedicating time each night for tidying

-proactive ways to stay clean with kids

Around spring time, people naturally become inspired to clean out various rooms in their house, cars, office, etc. for "Spring Cleaning"

As summer hits, most of that motivation drifts away, causing people to slack off on their cleaning habits for the rest of the year

Moxie Girl provides a free consultation. For more information, please visit www.moxie-girl.com

Moxie Girl

602-633-4475

5045 W. Baseline Rd. Suite 105-301 Laveen, AZ 85339

The Salvation Army to Activate Heat Relief Stations Across the Valley

In response to the excessive heat warning issued today by the National Weather Service, beginning tomorrow, The Salvation Army's Red Shield Survival Squad will activate 14 heat relief stations throughout the Valley where people in need can go for cooling and hydration.

From Monday, June 5, through Wednesday, June 7, the front lobby of The Salvation Army's Family Services Department, located at 2707 E. Van Buren St., Building 2, will be open to provide these services from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and the following heat relief stations will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day:

Apache Junction Corps 605 E. Broadway Rd., Apache Junction

Chandler Corps 85 E. Saragosa St., Chandler

Eastlake Park Southwest corner of East Jefferson Street and South 16th Street, Phoenix

Estrella Mountain Corps 11 N. Third Ave., Avondale

Glendale Corps 6010 W. Northern Ave., Glendale

Mesa Corps 241 E. Sixth St., Mesa

Phoenix Central Corps 4343 N. 16th St., Phoenix

Phoenix Citadel Corps 628 N. Third Ave., Phoenix

Phoenix Kroc Center 1375 E. Broadway Rd., Phoenix

Phoenix Maryvale Corps 4318 W. Clarendon Ave., Phoenix

Sun Cities West Valley Corps 17420 N. Avenue of the Arts Blvd., Surprise

Tempe Corps 40 E. University Dr., Tempe

Valley of the Sun Korean Corps 7238 N. 61st Ave., Glendale

Additionally, The Salvation Army will dispatch a mobile unit each day to select portions of the metro area and encourages the community to check in on neighbors that might be at risk of dehydration or heat-related illness, injury or death.

The Salvation Army is also in need of volunteers at these heat relief stations, as well as monetary donations, sunscreen/sunblock, lip balm with SPF, hats, caps, bandanas, cooling towels and bottled water (preferably standard 16.9 ounce bottles).

Please call Danielle Shankle at 602-267-4117 or visit our VOLUNTEER page to find out more - http://www.salvationarmyphoenix.org/volunteer

The Salvation Army's Red Shield Survival Squad is part of the Maricopa Association of Governments' Heat Relief Regional Network, the goal of which is to provide resources for vulnerable people and help prevent heat-related deaths.

For more information, visit www.salvationarmyphoenix.org.

Summer hours begin June 1 at the Phoenix Zoo!

Are you looking for ways to beat the heat this week? Head to the Phoenix Zoo to check out all the cool fun the zoo has to offer.

o 7 am - 2 pm daily - members may enter at 6 am

o Hours in effect until August 31

o Splash pads turn on at 6am

o Stingray Bay opens at 7am

There are three new blue spotted ribbon tail stingrays in Stingray Bay

o Keeper staff will be present for some additional info on these rays if desired

We are offering an admission discount for the summer: Adults $19.95 Children $9.95 (3-13yrs)

To promote our upcoming Dinosaurs in the Desert exhibit (October 6 - April 30), we are running a coloring contest.

o Open to children 3-12 yrs.

o Contest closes July 22

o Entry can be downloaded from the contest website

o There will be one finalist in each age category (5 total) who will each receive a prize.

o Two grand prize winners will each have their designs painted on a stegosaurus in our exhibit.

Summertime Events

o June 10: Prowl & Play| Street Fest

-This is a separate ticketed event that takes place after the Zoo closes

- Members $6 | Non-members $8

-The night comes alive with music, magic, art and lots of wet and wild fun!

o June 18: Father's Day Member Brunch

o July 4: 4th of Zooly

o July 15: Winter in July

o August 5: Prowl & Play| Dinosaurs



Be sure to check out all of the "cool fun" the Zoo has to offer including Stingray Bay touch tank with Southern cownose rays and just added, the new blue-spotted ribbon tail stingrays! And don't forget about the Zoo's splash pads; Yakulla Cavern and Leapin' Lagoon.

For more information, visit: www.phoenixzoo.org

Phoenix Zoo | Arizona Center for Nature Conservation

455 N. Galvin Parkway Phoenix, AZ 85008

Phone: 602.286-3800

Firefighters visit burn camp

Scott Pasmore will ride motorcycles with dozens of firefighters as they go on their annual ride to Prescott to visit the kids at a Burn Camp in Prescott.

The Arizona Burn Camp “Camp Courage" is a rehabilitative program that provides a safe environment where children with traumatic burn injuries can enjoy a week of summer camp specially tailored to their needs. The camp provides them with an opportunity to participate in summer-time activities along-side other young burn survivors in a safe, friendly environment. Volunteers, counselors, and Phoenix firefighters staff the camp each year for young burn survivors. Firefighters decked out in leather gear will depart Phoenix Fire Station 56 for their run up to Camp Courage in Prescott at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 5.

To learn more about The Arizona Burn Camp, visit: http://azburn.org/camp-courage/

If you would like to contribute to the Arizona Burn Camp may be made by check to the Wind & Fire Motorcycle Club at Wind & Fire, P.O. Box 30191, Phoenix, AZ 85046.

Motivational Monday: Workout while watching a movie!

EoS Fitness is making fitness fun by adding amenities like pools, TVs and even a big cinema so you can watch a movie while working out.

How to stay in shape over the summer, when it's too hot outside to work out or be active. What options are available indoors:

Functional body weight exercises: don't have to have weights or machines, can do a great full body workout with just your body weight.

If you don't want to work out on your own classes are a great option or personal training: spin and ab classes will be going on as well as a small group training class called United Performance (UP).

Gyms have some nice amenities that make working out fun. For example, EoS has a movie theater at most of the gyms. Members can watch a movie while doing cardio. Other amenities are a pool, TVs, tanning, etc.

For more information and locations, visit: http://eosfitness.com/

StayClassyTV: Vacation Wear

While we dream of our fantasy travel wardrobes, the reality is bringing excess baggage is a pain. But with a few essentials, you can still look completely on trend by shopping local to support our community. StayClassyTV's Lisa Acquafredda has our summer packing list ready to go. Best part, is 3TVviewers can save money too. Mention StayClassyTV for savings.

StayClassyTV wants to help you look stylish when packing for your next vacation, all while saving you money to spend having fun!



Use "StayClassyTV" for discounts at Gallery Andrea/ Andreazfloralfashion.com & Junky Trunk Boutique

Shopping local to support our community

Wearable art from Andreazfloralfashion

Versatile packing ideas

Breathable clothing for travel

Stylish summer trends

Use "StayClassyTV" for discounts at the following shops:

Gallery Andrea/Andreazfloralfashion.com

20% discount

Junky Trunk Boutique

50% off your purchase

Some exclusions apply

*Enter StayClassyTV promo code for a 20% discount*

Gallery Andrea

7019 E. Main St.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Tel: (480) 481-2530

Website: www.Artandrea.com

Shop online: www.andreazfloralfashion.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/artsyandreazfloralfashion

Junky Trunk Boutique

3425 E Baseline Rd, Ste 104

Gilbert, AZ 85234

Online Service 480-539-0372

Website: http://www.junkytrunkboutique.com/

Store Hours

Monday - Friday 10AM - 7PM

Saturday 10AM - 6PM

Sunday 11AM - 5PM

*******Use 'StayClassyTV' for 50% off your purchase. Some exclusions apply (Swimwear, Athletic, & our Basic line which are items under $20) *******

Queen of Clean

Cleaning sports uniforms, shoes, caps etc. A new product that is a miracle worker.

Most of the moms, who have kids that play any kind of sports, are constantly asking me how to clean the mud, grass, dirt, food, smell and yes, even blood out of uniforms. Until now it was a hand scrubbing nightmare. I have always recommended Fels Naptha Laundry Bar Soap which is a great product, works well, but requires lots of rubbing by hand into each stain on each uniform.

All that has just changed because I found a product that does it all!!

ESPRO SPORTS CLEANER STAIN REMOVER WITH ODOR-GUARD.

It removes grass stains, dirt, blood, sweat stains, red clay, grease, juice stains and more AND it's easy to use! It is safe on all fabrics and surfaces and it is environmentally friendly. It works on uniforms, jerseys, athletic apparel, and all sports equipment. It also removes odors during the cleaning process.

For tough stains spray it on and lightly work it in with a soft brush. On normal stains, it usually works by spraying it on liberally and letting it sit for 30 minutes or so. For convenience, you can leave it on up to 24 hours and then spray again and launder as usual with your regular detergent.

For sports equipment, such as gloves, spray and let sit 2-5 minutes and wipe dry with a clean cloth. If cleaning fabric surfaces, let air dry.

One last thing about ESPRO, it is a great stain remover for any stain on any fabric, even delicates. It can be used on carpet stains, urine stains and even food coloring stains!

A CAUTION: DO NOT use chlorine bleach on uniforms. It can damage the material and bleach out lettering. DO NOT wash with other fabrics. Cotton fabrics will create lint which will stick to the lettering on uniform shirts.

WHERE TO BUY: Walmart, AMAZON and sports specialty stores. Go to ESPROclean.com for a store locator and more information

FELS NAPTHA LAUNDRY BAR SOAP.

It's still a great cleaner for a few dirty spots on uniforms, clothes and shoes.

BASEBALL CAPS:

You can spray hats with the ESPRO SPORTS CLEANER, laundry spotter or Spot Shot Instant Carpet Stain Remover to remove stains. Then put them in the dishwasher on the top rack with Twenty Mule Team Borax in the detergent dispenser. DO NOT use automatic dishwasher detergent. It will bleach the color from the hats. Run up to the dry cycle, remove and reshape the hats over a jar, coffee canister etc. Let air dry out of the sun.

BASEBALL GLOVES AND NON-WASHABLE EQUIPMENT:

To remove odor without water, sprinkle a light coat of ODORZOUT over the equipment. Let sit 24 hours and shake off. Repeat if needed. ODORZOUT is 100% natural and can be shaken off outside over grass or flower beds with no harm. Buy on AMAZON, or GOOGLE for a store locator.

SHOES AND CLEATS:

Allow any wet dirt, mud or soil to dry then using a stiff brush, brush off all you can. On white shoes, non-gel toothpaste and an old tooth brush is a good cleaner. Brush, it in to clean and remove stains and clean off with a damp/wet cloth.

For cleats, again, let them dry and then brush with a firm, stiff brush to remove everything you can. Try rinsing them off with a light, thin stream from the hose. Scrub with a stiff brush and Fels Naptha or dishwashing liquid. Rinse and let dry.

REMOVE SHOE ODOR

Sprinkle ODORZOUT in shoes when you take them off. A small amount is all you need. It will absorb odor like a sponge absorbs water. Shake outside before wearing or over, trash, sink or toilet. It is 100% safe and will not harm skin or feet. You can also take an old athletic sock and put ODORZOUT in it and tie it shut. Tuck into your shoes after wearing each time for total odor control.



For more information visit Linda's website and Facebook page.

www.Queenofclean.com

https://www.facebook.com/Queen-of-Clean-Linda-Cobb-412666695292

Homemade Ice Cream

The summer temps are here and pretty soon we'll be looking for any way to the heat! With the kids from school for the summer why not make a cool treat to curb their sweet tooth and occupied

John Collura of Mangia Mangia sauce show us how.

RECIPE:

4 cups of heavy cream

1 to 1 1/2 cups of sugar

4 Egg yolk

1/4 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of mint extract

1/4 teaspoon of green dye

2 cups of mini semi-sweet chocolate chips.

Give us some tips on preparing the perfect homemade ice cream.

TIPS:

1. Refrigerate all ingredients before making ice cream

2. Always use quality Heavy cream

3. Never use skim milk or half-and-half

4. Always use quality vanilla extract, never use imitation vanilla

5. Is the correct measuring device for liquid and dry and good.

For more information, visit: https://www.mangiamangiasauce.com/

StayClassyTV: Summer Sandals

StayClassyTV wants to help you look stylish and save you money. Cute styling for all walks of life.

Comfortable for all day walking

Ecco At Kierland Commons

266113 Touch Braided Sandal Summer Sandal

842033 Sport Intrinsic Great style made for all day touring

260333 Touch Strap Studded Platform Style without compromising comfort

251023 Shape 65 Elegant style with walking comfort

262873 Shape Tie Cute styling with great summer colors

284503 Sense Ballet color, style and comfort for the busy women on the run

All Ecco have in common:

Danish Design for all day comfort

Comfortable right out of the box, no break in time!

Cute styling for all walks of life.

20 % discount on your purchase at the Kierland Commons store when you say "StayClassyTV". Some exclusions may apply. Offer good through June 18th

For more information on Ecco at the Keirlands: http://www.kierlandcommons.com/Directory/Details/412697

J Stephens Shoes at Kierland Commons

Earthies Brand: Beautiful styling made for walking comfort. Dress up a pair of Jeans or wear with that light summer dress.

Spring Step: Great colors for those Summer prints

Vionic: Cute styling with great arch support. Perfect for all day walking.

Gabor: Snake skin sandal beautiful styling form Germany. Elegance with comfort.

For more information on J Stephens at the Keirlands: http://www.kierlandcommons.com/Directory/Details/17108

J Stephens Shoes at Kierland Commons next to Ocean Club

20% discount on your purchase at the Kierland Commons store when you say "StayClassyTV". Some exclusions may apply. Offer good through June 18th

For more information, visit: www.kierlandcommons.com/

Kierland Commons

15205 N Kierland Blvd

Suite 150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

(480) 348-1577