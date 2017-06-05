Police clear suspicious item at Sky Harbor

Terminal 4 checkpoints A and D were closed while police investigated a suspicious item. (Source: 3TV/ CBS 5)

The Phoenix Police Department responded to a suspicious item that was found in Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Monday morning.

According to Sgt. Vince Lewis with Phoenix police, officers isolated an unfamiliar unusual found item and are awaiting assistance from specialists to confirm it is not dangerous.

Terminal 4 checkpoints A and D were temporarily closed for an hour and passengers were forced to use B and C to reach their gates.

All of the checkpoints have since reopened.

Police said that vehicular traffic at Terminal 4 was forced to use the north curb for pickups and drop-offs until the south side reopened.

Sky Harbor officials said that no flight operations were impacted.

The airport tracks wait times at the security checkpoints on its website.

