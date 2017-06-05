Salvation Army heat relief stations open across the Valley

With the return of 100-degree temperatures, the Salvation Army is setting up heat relief stations across the Valley.

The organization will open 14 locations where people can go to cool off and rehydrate if they need to.

From Monday, June 5, through Wednesday, June 7, the front lobby of Salvation Army’s Family Services Department, located at 2707 E. Van Buren St., Building 2, will be open to provide these services from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The following heat relief stations will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day:

Apache Junction Corps – 605 E. Broadway Rd., Apache Junction

Chandler Corps – 85 E. Saragosa St., Chandler

Eastlake Park – Southwest corner of East Jefferson Street and South 16th Street, Phoenix

Estrella Mountain Corps – 11 N. Third Ave., Avondale

Glendale Corps – 6010 W. Northern Ave., Glendale

Mesa Corps – 241 E. Sixth St., Mesa

Phoenix Central Corps – 4343 N. 16th St., Phoenix

Phoenix Citadel Corps – 628 N. Third Ave., Phoenix

Phoenix Kroc Center – 1375 E. Broadway Rd., Phoenix

Phoenix Maryvale Corps – 4318 W. Clarendon Ave., Phoenix

Sun Cities West Valley Corps – 17420 N. Avenue of the Arts Blvd., Surprise

Tempe Corps – 40 E. University Dr., Tempe

Valley of the Sun Korean Corps – 7238 N. 61st Ave., Glendale

In addition to the heat relief stations, Salvation Army will dispatch a mobile unit each day in parts of the Valley.

Salvation Army officials are encouraging the community to check in on neighbors that might be at risk of dehydration or heat-related illness, injury or death.

The organization said they are looking for volunteers and donations of sunscreen, hats, and bottled water.

For more information on volunteer opportunities, click here.

If you are interested in seeing an interactive map of all stations and donation sites, click here.

