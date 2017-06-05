Salvation Army heat relief stations open across the Valley

Salvation Army heat relief stations open across the ValleyPosted: Updated:
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
Lawyer accused of sharing long kisses, candy and cell phone with inmate
Police say an inmate received a lot more than just sound legal advice from his attorney on her visits to the Clark County Detention Center.More >
2 bodies pulled from canal in west Valley
Dive teams were called out twice overnight to find bodies in a west Valley canal.More >
Dirty Dining June 2: Two restaurants hit with 5 health code violations
Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.More >
PD: Body found at bus stop in north Phoenix
Police were investigating after a body was discovered Sunday night in Phoenix.More >
TSA selling lost and surrendered items every first Friday of the month
The first Friday of every month TSA will be selling items that were lost or surrendered to TSA agents at Sky Harbor Airport.More >
Jackson Pollock painting worth millions found in Sun City home
A rare and 'lost' Jackson Pollock painting was found in a home in Sun City in January of last year.More >
Searchers go to Cave Creek dam again looking for missing Valley mom
On Sunday morning, a group of neighbors friends and complete strangers went back out to a desert area in north Phoenix where they believe the body of a missing Valley woman may be.More >
13-year-old boy likely dragged to death by his horse, family says
An Oklahoma teen who dreamed of becoming a rodeo cowboy is dead after going for a horse ride and never making it back home, according to police.More >
Investigator: Girl apparently wasn't sexually assaulted
Authorities say it doesn't appear that a 13-year-old Tucson-area girl was sexually assaulted before she was killed.More >
TSA selling lost and surrendered items
The first Friday of every month TSA will be selling items that were lost or surrendered to TSA agents at Sky Harbor Airport.More >
RAW VIDEO: Rattlesnake swimming in water at Lake Pleasant
Here's something you don't see every day, a rattlesnake was caught on camera swimming in the water at Lake Pleasant. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2rNN1Ih.More >
Body pulled from west Valley canal
Firefighters pulled the body of a man from a canal in the west Valley. (Sunday, June 4, 2017)More >
Searchers go to Cave Creek dam again looking for missing Valley mom
It's been almost a month since Valley mom Christine Mustafa went missing from her north Phoenix home. (June 4, 2017)More >
Lawyer accused of sharing long kisses, candy and cell phone with inmate
Police said an inmate received a lot more than just sound legal advice from his attorney on her visits to the Clark County Detention Center.More >
19th century home set for demolition
A 19th century home located at 357 4th Avenue in Phoenix faces demolition. Some preservationists want to see the structure saved and put to good use. However, the house has been abandoned for many years and the developer who owns the property found that renovating it would cost more than what the property is worth. (Sunday, June 4, 2017)More >