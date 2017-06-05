PD: Body found at bus stop in north Phoenix

A deceased body was found Sunday night at a bus stop in north Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police were investigating after a body was discovered at a bus stop Sunday night in Phoenix.

The deceased person was reported around 7:40 p.m. near 18th Street and Bell Road, according to Phoenix Police Department.

Police said the death investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

