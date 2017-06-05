Rescued baby otter finally named

Out of Africa Wildlife Park chose the name "Totter." (Source: Out of Africa)

The baby otter that was found abandoned in an East Valley canal in April finally has a name. (The Arizona Game and Fish Department)

Out of Africa Wildlife Park chose the name "Totter." It held a naming contest for the little guy that ended a few days ago.

The winning name was submitted first by Brandon E. He will receive two free tickets to the park and a plush toy otter as a reward.

There were more than 2,000 entries.

The park asked the names to be gender neutral as an otter's gender is not determined until they are fully grown.

Sometime in mid-April, SRP workers noticed a 4-week-old otter struggling at the bottom of a drying canal.

The otter was dehydrated, starving and infested with fleas. Arizona Game and Fish Department wildlife staff cared for the otter. When it was well enough, the otter was turned over to Out of Africa.

