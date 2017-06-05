19th century home set for demolition

A 19th century home located at 357 4th Avenue in Phoenix faces demolition.

Some preservationists want to see the structure saved and put to good use. However, the house has been abandoned for many years and the developer who owns the property found that renovating it would cost more than what the property is worth.

The home was built back in 1895 by Clinton Campbell. That name might not mean much to you, but at one point his buildings were all over the Valley. Several of his buildings are on the National Register of Historic Places, including the A.E. England Motors Building located at 424 N. Central Ave and ASU's Presidents house, which is now the Virginia G. Piper Center for Creative Writing.

The house facing demolition was not only built by Campbell, but he called it home for several years.

The Phoenix Historic Neighborhoods Coalition says even though the building needs a lot of work, it could be something special and help keep a piece of Phoenix history.

