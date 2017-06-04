Body pulled from canal in west Valley

A body was pulled from a canal in the west Valley on Sunday night. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Crews pulled the body of a man from a canal on Sunday night.

Firefighters from Phoenix, Tolleson and Avondale showed up to the area near the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway and McDowell Road just before 7:30 p.m.

They spotted a body in the water and used ropes, ladders and other tools to get the body out, Capt. Chris Gentry with the Phoenix Fire Department said.

An officer told 3TV/CBS 5 that the man slipped and fell into the canal near 95th Avenue and floated downstream to around 99th Avenue.

It's unclear what led to the man's death.

An investigation is underway.

