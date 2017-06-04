2 bodies pulled from canal in west Valley

A body was pulled from a canal in the west Valley on Sunday night. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Dive teams were called out twice overnight to find bodies in a west Valley canal.

Sunday night, firefighters from Phoenix, Tolleson and Avondale showed up to the area near the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway and McDowell Road just before 7:30 p.m.

They spotted a male body in the water and used ropes, ladders and other tools to get the body out, Capt. Chris Gentry with the Phoenix Fire Department said.

An officer told 3TV/CBS 5 that the man slipped and fell into the canal near 95th Avenue and floated downstream to around 99th Avenue.

It's unclear what led to the man's death.

Then on Monday morning, firefighters pulled another body, this time a woman out of the same canal.

Phoenix fire said that a family heard a woman in the water flailing for help at 97th Avenue.

The body was recovered from the water at 99th Avenue.

At this time, police do not know if both incidents are related.

